Maui Jim Launches Manchester United Collection

"We are thrilled to bring the spirit of two passionate brands together to create a collection to reflect the spirit of the Manchester United fans that also allows them to see the world with more color, clarity and detail," says Jay Black, Maui Jim's VP of Global Marketing. "Manchester United is a best-in-class club and our hope is that the new collection will give everyone the opportunity to wear the same styles with patented polarized technology that offer protection and style with amazing color enhancement. Whether you are enjoying the beaches of Lahaina or watching a match in Manchester, the view is better with Maui Jim."

In February 2019, Maui Jim first announced their multi-year, global partnership with the world's biggest football clubs. As their official vision partner, Maui Jim outfitted the Manchester United first team, women's team and academy with sunglasses and ophthalmic eyeglasses. The new Maui Jim Club Collection will now give Man United fans worldwide access to the same premium, stylish sunglasses.

All Maui Jim lenses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays, protecting eyes from damage and long-term health risks. Additionally, they eliminate glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin.

Club Collection Styles

Compass:

These flat-front, modified aviator frames are the official sunglass uniform for Manchester United players and coaches. The club version of this popular style is now emblazoned with the Manchester United devil on the left temple tip, while an understated "MAN UTD" is placed on the left lens of the revolutionary Dual Mirror lenses. The Dual Mirror lens colors are available in two color choices; gold-to-silver applied to the HCL® Bronze base lens color, or black-to-silver applied to the Neutral Grey base lens color. Both of which are applied to the SuperThin (ST) Glass lenses that provide the absolute crispest optics available with the best scratch and solvent resistance.

Red Mirror Styles: For all the reds

Introducing HAWAII LAVA™ the new red mirror lens treatment from Maui Jim. This vibrant mirror color is applied to the front surface of the HCL® Bronze lenses and provides a stylish look that offers the same amazing color enhancement and clarity as all other Maui Jim PolarizedPlus2® lenses. The MauiPure® lens material is the most popular Maui Jim non-prescription lens material, combining optics almost as crisp as SuperThin (ST) Glass with ultra-light weight and excellent scratch and shatter resistance. All three frames are constructed of lightweight nylon with a single bridge and robust, adjustable nose pads for a custom fit. Each frame also features the Man United devil on the right temple and the faint "MAN UTD" on the left lens. Traditional hinges lend support and stability.

All four frames are available now at www.mauijim.com and come with Manchester United specific packaging. The Compass frames retail for $349.99 (US), Koki Beach, Pokowai Arch and Red Sands retail for $249.99 (US). Manchester United frames and lenses are not available in prescription or MyMaui customization options. To learn more about the collection and see the styles up close, go to https://www.mauijim.com/US/en_US/manchester-united

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui and are designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and customer service as well as patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which blocks 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminates glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit mauijim.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @OfficialMauiJim.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

