Maui Jim, Leading Premium Polarized Eyewear Brand, Launches new Frame and Colorways for National Sunglasses Day

Pineapple, the latest addition to the Maui Jim classic collection, features a round frame and is perfectly-suited to any activity. Maui Jim designed Pineapple with a nylon frame and its proprietary SuperThin Glass, which provides the absolute crispest optics available – 32 percent thinner and lighter than standard glass, with the best scratch and solvent resistance. With Pineapple, Maui Jim is also introducing two inaugural colorways: Teal Green and Slate Grey with Brown Stripe. Pineapple is also available in Matte Black and Tortoise.

Each Maui Jim sunglass features patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which uses up to nine layers of protection on both sides of each lens to eliminate 99.9 percent of glare, manage 95 percent of HEV blue light, and block 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays. This technology is a key reason Maui Jim is the only premium sunglass brand recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation.

In addition to launching Pineapple, Maui Jim has created an eye health video to further educate consumers on the key reasons they should protect their eyes. The video can be found here: https://www.mauijim.com/US/en_US/eyehealth Key points of this content include:

UV Protection : Exposing eyes to UV rays can lead to serious health problems, including sunburn of the eyes, cataracts, macular degeneration and cancer. Poor quality sunglasses do more harm than good, and lenses without UVA and UVB protection increase the potential for harmful rays to enter the eyes

: Quality sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection are proven to reduce the chance of skin cancer where you can't apply sunscreen: on and around the eyes Eye Comfort & Glare: Harsh glare and the sun's brightness interfere with comfortable vision and the ability to see clearly, which causes squinting and watery eyes. Glare is also problematic – 25 percent of daytime crashes are attributed to glare, further validating the need for drivers to wear polarized sunglasses

Maui Jim's newest frame, Pineapple, is available now for $229 at www.mauijim.com.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui and designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and customer service as well as patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which blocks 100 percent of UV rays and eliminates glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit mauijim.com, follow us on Facebook or on Twitter and Instagram at @OfficialMauiJim.

