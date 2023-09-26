Maui Relief Efforts Remain Ongoing with $20K Donation of Sustainable Supplies from Restaurantware

Restaurantware

26 Sep, 2023

Donation of Eco-Friendly Disposable Food Packaging and Cutlery Aims to Support Needs of Residents and Aidgivers Amidst Recovery

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the aftermath of the natural disaster that upended communities on the Hawaiian island of Maui last month, Restaurantware stepped in to aid relief efforts with a donation of nearly $20,000 worth of sustainably-crafted foodservice resources for residents and responders.

As a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly foodservice supplies, Restaurantware's donation to University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts included 21,600 takeout containers from its Asporto line, which is made of BPA-free plastic that is produced without phthalates and is 100% recyclable. Additionally, the company provided 13,000 disposable cutlery sets made from CPLA, a bioplastic derived from cornstarch that is easily compostable.

"Restaurantware's contribution of these containers is intangible and the brand provides a level of consistency to this project that is otherwise unheard of in disaster situations," said Jackie Naeole, Chef Instructor and Lecturer at UHMC Culinary Arts. "When faced with the challenge of feeding thousands of our lāhui (people/community) so suddenly, sustainability often is not a top priority. With Restaurantware's products, we are able to do both - feed our community and protect our 'āina (land) by using reusable and biodegradable products."

This donation of sustainable products ensures that those impacted by these fires, or working to help in relief efforts, are guaranteed quality tools for food consumption, without adding to the waste and environmental damage created by the disaster.

"When we learned about the devastation that resulted from the wildfires in Hawaii, we were compelled to get involved and offer any resources in our power to support those in crisis," said Jamil Bouchareb, CEO and Founder of Restaurantware. "Food is fundamental to basic human needs and no one in this situation should have to worry about access to quality tools that help keep them nourished. We hope that Maui residents and those on the ground assisting relief efforts feel the impact of our contribution as the community focuses on rehabilitation."

Restaurantware's deep sense of responsibility for people and the planet runs through its core. With a history of charitable engagement that has been consistent since its founding in 2010, the company also proudly spearheads the "Plant One on Us" initiative. This effort plants a tree for every purchase made and provides farmers in developing countries with the opportunity to unlock access to a better future, as well as works to combat the negative effects of climate change, restore biodiversity, and create a greener planet. For more information, visit www.restaurantware.com.

About Restaurantware:
Restaurantware is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, innovative, and environmentally-friendly restaurant supplies and catering equipment. With a focus on utilizing cutting-edge technology and sustainable materials, Restaurantware is continually redefining industry standards, aiming to improve environmental sustainability and minimize the ecological impact of foodservice.

Media Contact:
5W PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Restaurantware

