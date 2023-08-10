Maui Wildfires: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

KAHULUI, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who have been impacted by the deadly fires burning across Maui.

Evacuations have been issued and many people have been displaced. There are three active fires on the island.

Having accessibility to self-storage and portable storage containers is beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"Our neighbors are struggling right now," explained Don Chae, U-Haul Company of Hawaii president. "U-Haul is assisting by offering a secure place for people to store their belongings at no cost for 30 days. We send our aloha to our community and stand by ready to help."

U-Box containers provide 257 cubic feet of storage and one-ton capacity. This generous space enables furniture, boxes and other belongings from up to one-and-a-half rooms, on average, to be shipped and stored safely inside each container.

U-Haul Company of Hawaii also donated a truck to the Maui Rescue Mission so they can pick up and deliver supplies to the affected areas.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Maui-Kahului

424 Dairy Road

Kahului, HI 96732

(808) 249-8041

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

