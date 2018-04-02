Maui Wowi Debuts Dairy-Free Tropical Fruit Smoothie This Spring

The franchise specializing in Hawaiian coffees and fruit smoothies is introducing the Tropical Fruit Smoothie at all U.S. brick and mortar retail locations and participating event locations such as professional, semi-professional and collegiate sports and entertainment complexes beginning April 2. The new Tropical Fruit Smoothie is made with dairy-free coconut cream and contains fruit juices and purees of pineapple, orange and guava, plus natural mango and papaya flavors and a fresh banana.

"We are thrilled to announce Tropical Fruit Smoothie as our very first creamy and totally dairy-free smoothie," said Kate Unger, senior vice president of marketing for Maui Wowi. "While we have always offered our dairy-free Frozen Lemonade, this new blend offers customers the creaminess of a traditional smoothie without any of the dairy from yogurt. By using the coconut base, we are able to maintain a smooth texture, while keeping all the juicy fruit flavors intact."

Tropical Fruit Smoothie will be available to enjoy all summer long, through August 31, 2018.

Maui Wowi is inspired by the 'Aloha Spirit' and embraces the Hawaiian culture with every new product. This commitment can be seen through the brand's consistent offering of one-of-a-kind smoothies and Hawaiian coffees across the country at Tiki hut-style mobile event carts, kiosks, catering events, and brick and mortar locations.

About Maui Wowi

Since 1983, Maui Wowi® has embraced the Hawaiian culture and has been serving paradise in a cup since the day it began, 35 years ago. From event carts, mall kiosks and stand-alone retail locations, Maui Wowi offers premium smoothies, as well as gourmet Hawaiian coffees and espresso beverages. The company maintains strong community involvement through fundraising efforts by its franchisees, in addition to Team Karma; an initiative that promotes corporate responsibility and giving back to the community. The brand has more than 450 operating units and an online store. In November 2015, Maui Wowi was acquired by Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

