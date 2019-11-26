Maui Wowi Hawaiian Celebrates Black Friday/Cyber Monday With a 50% Discount on Online Orders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Wowi® (www.MauiWowi.com) makes it easy to spread holiday cheer and the Aloha Spirit by offering a discount exclusively available at shop.MauiWowi.com. From November 29 – December 6, 2019, customers who shop online will receive 50 percent off their orders of limited-time and classic Maui Wowi Hawaiian coffee beans by using the promo code ALOHACOFFEE at checkout.

"We hope that coffee lovers, as well as those who may be new to the brew will experience the distinctive, rich Maui Wowi Hawaiian roasts by enjoying a mug with someone they love during this holiday season," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Maui Wowi. "Maui Wowi harvests only the best beans from Hawaii's Kona District, Molokai, Maui and Kauai regions, which gives our roasts an outstanding taste profile and personality. At half the regular price around the two biggest retail dates of the year, this is the perfect opportunity to check off all the coffee lovers on your holiday gift list."

For more information, please visit shop.MauiWowi.com.

About Maui Wowi.

Since 1982, Maui Wowi® has embraced the Hawaiian culture and has been serving paradise in a cup since the day it began, over 30 years ago. From event carts, mall kiosks and stand-alone retail locations, Maui Wowi offers premium smoothies, as well as gourmet Hawaiian coffees and espresso beverages. The company maintains strong community involvement through fundraising efforts by its franchisees, in addition to Team Karma; an initiative that promotes corporate responsibility and giving back to the community. The brand has more than 450 operating units and an online store. In November 2015, Maui Wowi was acquired by Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in 30 countries.

For more information about Maui Wowi, visit www.MauiWowi.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

