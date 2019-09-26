Maui Wowi Hawaiian Celebrates National Coffee Day With a 50% Discount on Online Orders

Maui Wowi® ( www.MauiWowi.com ) understands this love for coffee better than most, its tiki huts have been serving up fresh Hawaiian coffee across the country for more than three decades. That's why the global smoothie and coffee concessionaire wants to celebrate National Coffee Day by offering a one-day-only online discount exclusively available at shop.MauiWowi.com . On Sept. 29, customers will receive 50 percent off their orders of limited-time and classic Maui Wowi Hawaiian coffees by using the promo code ALOHACOFFEE at checkout.

"We are looking forward to sharing our premium blends with coffee aficionados at a steeply discounted rate for the seventh year in-a-row on National Coffee Day," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Maui Wowi. "Maui Wowi harvests only the best beans from Hawaii's Kona District, Molokai, Maui and Kauai regions, which gives our roasts an outstanding taste profile and personality. From our Kona coffees to the full-bodied roast of the Hawaiian blend to smooth, flavorful options like Vanilla or Toasted Coconut, everyone will find something to enjoy."

In addition to this one-day deal, Maui Wowi is also bringing back a few longtime fan favorites for a limited time:

Pumpkin Spice Latte : This premium specialty espresso beverage marries the finest Hawaiian espresso beans with the same flavors that make pumpkin pie a Thanksgiving tradition to create the fall season in a cup. Available Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at participating retail locations and select event locations.

: This premium specialty espresso beverage marries the finest Hawaiian espresso beans with the same flavors that make pumpkin pie a Thanksgiving tradition to create the fall season in a cup. Available at participating retail locations and select event locations. Peppermint Mocha Latte: This holiday favorite combines flavorful premium Hawaiian espresso beans with rich chocolate and bright peppermint flavors to give it a smooth, refreshing taste that makes it a hit with holiday coffee lovers. Available Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at participating retail locations and select event locations.

About Maui Wowi.

Since 1982, Maui Wowi® has embraced the Hawaiian culture and has been serving paradise in a cup since the day it began, over 30 years ago. From event carts, mall kiosks and stand-alone retail locations, Maui Wowi offers premium smoothies, as well as gourmet Hawaiian coffees and espresso beverages. The company maintains strong community involvement through fundraising efforts by its franchisees, in addition to Team Karma; an initiative that promotes corporate responsibility and giving back to the community. The brand has more than 450 operating units and an online store. In November 2015, Maui Wowi was acquired by Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in 30 countries.

