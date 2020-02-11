Mauldin & Jenkins Expands Government Advisory Team

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based accounting and business advisory firm Mauldin & Jenkins has announced the addition of Catherine (Kate) Russell to its expanding Governmental Advisory practice. Following over a decade of specialized work, Kate brings substantial experience and valuable niche knowledge to serve Mauldin & Jenkins' governmental clients.

A Top 100 Accounting Firm with offices located throughout the Southeast, Mauldin & Jenkins has rapidly increased in service offerings as well as size over the past several years to meet growing demand. Adding Kate's expertise to its popular specialty practice allows the firm to accept additional clients in this niche. Her insight and experience further strengthen the Governmental Advisory team's already substantial depth, helping the practice group better meet the highly specialized needs of state, county and local governments; government agencies; and quasi-governmental organizations.

Kate's background includes multiple roles within Georgia planning and development organizations that work closely with governments and agencies at all levels, including a variety of positions within the Georgia Department of Economic Development and its predecessor, the Governor's Office of Workforce Development.

Over the course of her career Kate has amassed significant experience encompassing all aspects of governmental planning, management and operations. Additionally, she has overseen millions of dollars in spend and served as CFO within a government context. She is well versed in financial management, grant application and compliance, strategic planning and performance and will assist clients in meeting key goals around strategic planning, organizational transformation and reducing operational costs in government.

Governmental Advisory Services Practice Leader David Roberts welcomes Kate as a valuable addition to the practice group. "Kate's experience overseeing large agency budgets and federal programs gives her a wealth of experience and insight into the fiscal and compliance pressures governments face on a daily basis," he says. "She has overhauled numerous programs enhancing service delivery, customer satisfaction and compliance."

To learn more about Kate Russell or Mauldin & Jenkins' Governmental Services practice, please visit the Mauldin & Jenkins website at www.mjcpa.com .

Mauldin & Jenkins is recognized as one of Atlanta's Top 25 Largest Firms by the Atlanta Business Journal and a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting. Since 1918, Mauldin & Jenkins has provided assurance, tax and advisory services. With eight offices located across the Southeast (including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee), the firm serves clients in a range of industries that include government, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For more information, please visit www.mjcpa.com .

SOURCE Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mjcpa.com

