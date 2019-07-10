Mauldin & Jenkins Introduces SALT Practice Leader

ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauldin & Jenkins is pleased to announce Jeff Dorris, CPA, as the Director of the Firm's SALT Practice. Jeff joined the Firm in June 2019, after over a decade of service at UPS.

"Jeff will provide additional expertise to our State and Local Tax Practice," said Jeff Fucito, Partner in Charge of the Atlanta office. "His practical experience will be an asset to our clients in implementing and managing solutions to minimize tax exposure."

Jeff's experience in State Income Tax, Sales and Use Tax, Personal Property Tax, as well as Credits and Incentives allows Mauldin & Jenkins to expand their footprint into the multi-state realm to create a nationwide SALT practice. Jeff enjoys state tax planning and organization restructuring to reduce the client's overall state tax burden.

Jeff is a licensed CPA and is actively involved in the accounting profession.

Contact Jeff and learn more about our SALT Practice by visiting our website at www.mjcpa.com.

Mauldin & Jenkins is recognized as one of Atlanta's Top 25 Largest Firms by the Atlanta Business Journal and a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting. Since 1918, Mauldin & Jenkins has provided assurance, tax and advisory services. The firm has eight offices located across the Southeast, including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The firm serves clients in a range of industries including government, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For more information, please visit www.mjcpa.com.

