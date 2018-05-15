Mauna Kea Realty Joins Hawai'i Life To Form Mauna Kea Realty - A Hawai'i Life Company

This marks the second strategic acquisition by the 10-year-old Hawai'i Life Real Estate Brokers this year. The company joined forces with CHOI International on O'ahu early in January to form The CHOI Group with Hawai'i Life. Both Mauna Kea Realty and CHOI International have been in operation for more than three decades in the state of Hawai'i. "The opportunity to work with Bob and Steve and to help leverage the Mauna Kea brand is an absolute dream. We're so honored to call Mauna Kea Realty a Hawai'i Life company. We're looking forward to expanding on a rich history in the resort market on Hawai'i Island," said Beall.

Mauna Kea Realty principals Bob Chancer and Steve Hurwitz have been integral to the growth and development of the Kona-Kohala Coast, where they've practiced real estate for more than 30 years. They bring extensive area and market knowledge to the partnership. Chancer and Hurwitz will continue to lead the team of professional realtors operating out of their existing office, housed within the award-winning and historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

"Hawai'i Life has built an incredible reputation, including here on the Big Island," said Bob Chancer. "Joining the organization will provide our team with new resources and help us deliver more value to our clients and the property owners at the Mauna Kea Resort, without losing the elements that make Mauna Kea Realty so special."

The new entity will retain the signature orange plumeria logo by which the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Resort brands have been recognized around the globe for decades. "Mauna Kea Realty is a well-known and respected brand here in Hawai'i, as well as nationally and internationally," said Matt Beall, Hawai'i Life CEO and Principal Broker.

Mauna Kea Realty will benefit from Hawai'i Life's unrivaled statewide network and brand recognition. Hawai'i Life employs more than 270 professional agents and brokers working across 14 offices statewide, including offices at Queen's Marketplace on the Kohala Coast, and in Kailua-Kona and Hilo on Hawai'i Island.

Mauna Kea Realty's client listings will be marketed through Hawai'i Life's offices and through HawaiiLife.com, the most trafficked real estate website in the state, with more than 3 million online visitors per year. The substantial online traffic of HawaiiLife.com is supported by the more than 20 million viewers of HGTV's television program of the same name. Hawaii Life is the only real estate brokerage to represent the state of Hawai'i on a nationally televised program, which also airs in Canada, and is available to internet viewers the world over.

Mauna Kea Realty clients will also benefit from Hawai'i Life's global affiliations, as the exclusive statewide affiliate of CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate and an affiliate of Luxury Portfolio International®. Both global networks serve top-tier luxury markets internationally.

Highly attuned to the impact of quality design in real estate marketing, as well as the reach that brand recognition and digital platforms could provide, Hawai'i Life founders Matt Beall and Winston Welborn set out in 2008 to create a cutting-edge, innovative brokerage that put digital marketing and design ahead of more traditional real estate selling tools.

About Mauna Kea Realty

Mauna Kea Realty is the exclusive real estate brokerage company at the legendary Mauna Kea Resort. In addition to serving the needs of the property owners at Mauna Kea Resort, Mauna Kea Realty also provides insight and services for the surrounding areas and resorts on the Kona-Kohala Coast, including Kukio, Hualalai, Mauna Lani, Waikoloa, Puako, Kohala Waterfront, Kohala Ranch, Waimea and North Kohala.

About Hawai'i Life

Hawai'i Life is a 100% locally created, owned, and operated real estate brokerage with 14 offices and more than 270 agents statewide. The firm reached more than $1 billion in sales in 2016 and operates the state's most popular real estate website. To learn more about Hawai'i Life, please visit hawaiilife.com.

