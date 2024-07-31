MAUNA LANI, AUBERGE RESORTS COLLECTION WELCOMES RHODA MAGBITANG AS NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF AT HISTORIC RESTAURANT CANOEHOUSE

WAIMEA, Hawaii, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Hawaii's most legendary restaurants will welcome a new Executive Chef this summer. CanoeHouse at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection announces Rhoda Magbitang is joining the 'ohana on August 1st, leading culinary experiences as CanoeHouse's first woman Executive Chef.

Chef Rhoda Magbitang

Born and raised in the Philippines, Chef Rhoda arrives to the Island of Hawai'i by way of Los Olivos, California, where she led as Executive Chef for The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resort Collection. Her passions for sustainability and local culture inspire her creative yet approachable take on cooking – a cleverness that earned prestigious Michelin Guide recognition for Mattei's Tavern in 2023, just months after its opening.

Chef Rhoda's culinary experience dates back to her childhood, when she cooked for her five siblings as part of her daily chores. She later went on to work for world-renowned chefs including José Andrés, Suzanne Goin and Josiah Citrin, quickly establishing herself as a leader in the food and beverage industry and ascending the ranks to become Executive Chef at two of the most iconic hotels in Los Angeles: The Chateau Marmont and Petit Ermitage. Recently, Magbitang was featured on the PBS docuseries "Hope in the Water", spotlighting her collaboration with a local aquafarm in Santa Barbara and her creative use of uni and abalone as sustainable ingredients.

In her new role at CanoeHouse, Magbitang will carry on the restaurant's legacy as the birthplace of Hawai'i Regional Cuisine, a major food movement in the 1990s that shifted focus to locally-sourced ingredients and cultural influences of the Hawaiian islands. Pioneered by former CanoeHouse chef Alan Wong, and later modernized by his successor, Allen Hess, the culinary movement lives on at Mauna Lani today.

"CanoeHouse has an incredibly rich history, both in the culinary world and in the local community," says Magbitang. "I feel honored and excited to contribute in a meaningful way – and to start sourcing some incredible local ingredients from the Big Island!"

"We are excited to welcome Chef Rhoda into the Mauna Lani 'ohana and share this new chapter of CanoeHouse with the island of Hawaii," says Pete Alles, General Manager of the Mauna Lani resort.

Chef Rhoda will lead CanoeHouse alongside the restaurant's new General Manager, Stephanie Pawlikowski, who was recently promoted to the role after two years as Assistant General Manager. Drawing from her years of fine dining experience, and a degree in pastry and food management from Johnson & Wales University, Stephanie will oversee all day-to-day operations at CanoeHouse and lead its restaurant team to design memorable dining experiences by generations of Mauna Lani guests and locals alike.

Foodies are invited to meet the CanoeHouse team this summer at the 2nd annual Mauna Lani Culinary Classic, a four-day food festival over Labor Day weekend (August 29th–September 2nd) featuring James Beard Award-winning chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers from all over the world.

About CanoeHouse

Long before its reputation as the premier dining destination among the Hawaiian islands, CanoeHouse – Mauna Lani's signature oceanfront restaurant – stood as a canoe storage site where Duke Kahanamoku and Babe Ruth sought respite in the idyllic beaches surrounding the soon-to-be restaurant. After opening its doors in 1989, this beloved institution has since become a gathering place for generations of friends, families and neighbors.

Helmed by Executive Chef Rhoda Magbitang, CanoeHouse features thoughtful, seasonal dishes that celebrate Hawaii's landscape as well as its farmers and purveyors. With a focus on locally-sourced, farm-to-table ingredients, CanoeHouse showcases innovative twists on Hawai'i classics and Japanese-inspired creations.

About Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

Situated along the sun-drenched Kohala Coast on sacred land marked by royal fishponds, natural lava plains, lush tropical gardens and alluring beaches, Mauna Lani – meaning "mountain reaching heaven" – is an inspiring spiritual haven defining a new era of experiential luxury on the Island of Hawaiʻi. Among Travel + Leisure's Top 500 Hotels in the World as well as Top 15 Beach Resorts in the U.S., Mauna Lani underwent a complete reimagination in January of 2020. Contemporary accommodations, oceanfront dining at CanoeHouse, three distinct pools, a signature spa and wellness haven including an on-site goop store, Kainalu Ocean Sports and Living Culture programs, and an interactive Holoholo Kids Crew set the tone for enriching and transformational experiences. For more information on Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection please visit

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

