MAURE Introduces a Design-Led Approach to Complete Tablescapes

Introducing linens that unify the modern tablescape with effortless cohesion and storytelling

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAURE announced the debut of its first cotton twill table linens, expanding the brand's tabletop category and giving customers the ability to create fully cohesive, elevated tablescapes for holiday entertaining and year-round gatherings. The brand invites customers and collectors to explore the full collection at wantmaure.com , where the linens and curated tablescape sets are now available.

MAURE Introduces Complete Tablescape Offering

"I've always created tablescapes from pieces that inspire me, objects collected during years of travel, cooking for prominent figures, and curating their events," celebrity chef Maureen Cavalieri and founder of MAURE, notes. "Over time, clients ranging from heads of state to artists and entertainers began asking how they could recreate those curated settings in their homes. That demand shaped the company's expansion into full tablescape offerings. With the introduction of table linens, I'm excited to make that creative process even more accessible, allowing people to mix MAURE designs with meaningful pieces of their own to create effortless, personal stories at the table."

Key Features of MAURE's New Cotton Twill Table Linens

Handcrafted from 100% cotton twill for durability and refined texture

Designed as part of a luxury homeware collection from New York, curated for cohesive styling

Coordinates seamlessly with artisan-made tableware from the Czech Republic and Sweden, reinforcing shared motifs across the table

Available as standalone linens or as part of curated tablescapes online.

Ideal as a unique host/hostess gift

The collection reflects MAURE's commitment to responsible craftsmanship. All linens are woven with long-lasting fibers that maintain structure and color integrity over years of use. The designs draw from organic materials and nature-inspired artwork, aligning with the brand's broader ethos of thoughtful sourcing.

The linens pair seamlessly with MAURE's existing handcrafted tableware offerings, including Swedish birchwood trays, Bohemian crystal hobnail glassware, sculptural brass candleholders, and serveware. The combination enables customers to build layered, design-forward tablescapes where every material, color, and motif contributes to a cohesive narrative.

According to the company, this expansion reflects broader shifts in the home décor market, where elevated, intentionally curated table settings and artisan-crafted pieces continue to gain momentum. With these new linens, MAURE positions itself at the forefront of these trends, offering a premier single destination for thoughtfully designed tabletop collections.

About MAURE

MAURE is a New York-based luxury homeware and gifting brand known for its globally sourced, artisan-made collections. Founded by celebrity chef Maureen Cavalieri, the brand celebrates craftsmanship and meaningful storytelling through pieces such as Swedish birchwood trays, Czech hobnail crystalware, ethical leather goods, hand-poured candles, and small-batch linens. MAURE partners directly with international artisans to introduce rarely seen craftsmanship to the U.S. market, offering thoughtfully designed pieces that elevate everyday living.

Learn more at wantmaure.com, contact [email protected] or (646) 466-8791, and follow @wantmaure on Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Maure