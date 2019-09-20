maurices donates 35,000 pairs of jeans in partnership with its customers in its first ever Denim Drive

maurices President & CEO George Goldfarb said, "We're deeply committed to giving back to the communities in which we operate. As part of our ongoing commitment to listening to our customer, we know that partnering with local community organizations that support women and children is most important to her. We're thrilled to partner with our customers to make it easy to give back and we're very pleased with the results of our initial Denim Drive."

Store teams delivered the donated denim as part of the company's annual Best Day Ever on September 19 – a day dedicated to celebrating its associates, fashion, and most importantly giving back to communities.

About maurices

maurices is a women's specialty apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life. It's committed to its service with style promise and offering affordable fashion that take women from workday to weekend and all of life's adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 940 stores in communities across North America and offers even more fashion at maurices.com. maurices is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

