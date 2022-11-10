MAURICES EXPANDS TWEEN BRAND, EVSIE TO NEARLY 800 LOCATIONS WITH NEW FREESTANDING STORES AND SHOP-IN-SHOPS

Tween brand opens its first freestanding stores in key markets, increases shop-in-shops at Maurices, and expands collection with even more sizes

DULUTH, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's leading fashion brand, Maurices, is expanding the brick-and-mortar presence of its new tween brand, Evsie.

Starting today, Evsie will open three freestanding stores located in West Jordan, UT, Fargo, ND and Boise, ID. Additionally, the tween brand will expand into Maurices' stores with six passthrough locations and over 240 shop-in-shops across the country. Evsie will now be offered in nearly 800 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as online at www.maurices.com

Evsie Holiday Collection 2022

Evsie is a style shop for the tween girl to help discover unique style in a fun, playful and supportive way with a comfortable approach to inspire confidence. Evsie is fashion tailored for tweens with comfort-conscious apparel made for movement and ease. The collection is a strong balance of fashion forward items that are trend right and "mom approved," with StyleSuperstars, everyday essentials made with extra love and priced just right.

"I am excited to open our first-ever Evsie stores and continue the expansion of this brand," stated David Kornberg, CEO of Maurices. "We are thrilled to provide the tween girl and her mom comfortable fashion, with a great fit and amazing quality for its value. We are confident in our continued growth opportunities within the market space and are happy to offer evsie to even more customers."

Versatile and affordable, the Evsie collection offers stylish and comfortable fashion across key categories including denim, graphic tees, sweatshirts, dresses, accessories and more. Evsie is now available in additional sizes, from 7-14.

This past spring, Maurices launched tween brand, Evsie with shop-in-shops across 50 stores, nationwide and on maurices.com. The brand quickly grew to expansion in August with 150 shop-in-shop locations due to customer feedback on fashion, quality, value, and age-appropriateness.

Visit www.maurices.com/evsie for more information on Evsie and follow on TikTok and Instagram @evsieofficial.

About Evsie™

Evsie™ is a style shop, for the tween girl to help her discover her own unique style in a fun, playful and supportive way. Evsie makes her feel confident, stylish, and happy to be doing exactly what she loves to do freely and wholeheartedly. Evsie is fashion tailored for tweens with comfort-conscious apparel made for movement and ease. Evsie is located in nearly 800 maurices stores, and recently opened 3 freestanding stores and 6 pass through locations, with even more to love online at www.maurices.com/evsie.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com/evsie. Connect with Evsie on TikTok and Instagram @evsieofficial.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

