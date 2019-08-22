maurices Hosts Denim Donation Drive to Support Local Community Nonprofits August 26-September 9, 2019

Women are invited to clean out their closets and bring in their gently used women's jeans to a maurices store. All jeans will be donated to a local nonprofit in each of the participating store communities. As a thank you for donating, participants will receive 25% off their total regular priced purchase in stores the day they donate. It's a great opportunity to stock up on new jeans and get free personal styling tips on all the tops, jackets, and booties that make a perfect fall outfit.

"It's a win-win for our customers and our communities," says George Goldfarb, maurices President & CEO. "This drive is a great way to repurpose jeans and partner with our customers to support local nonprofits. It's just one of the many ways we support women and communities — and we're planning to do even more this year!"

"maurices store stylists are eager to help make a difference — especially since they get to select the organizations in their own communities to receive the donations," says Dana Barry, maurices Head of Stores.

After the denim drives are over in each community, all stores will drop off their donations on September 19, as part of maurices' annual Grand Give — a day that the maurices home office closes its doors so associates can give back to organizations and causes that matter most in their community. The top store in each region will make a monetary donation on behalf of maurices in addition to the jean donations.

Learn more and find participating stores at maurices.com/denimdrive.

About maurices

maurices is a women's apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life. It's committed to its service with style promise and offering affordable fashion that take women from workday to weekend and all of life's adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops, and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 935 stores in communities across North America. Discover even more fashion at maurices.com.

Contact: Megan Timm

mtimm@maurices.com

P: 218-491-2284

C: 218-341-3727

SOURCE maurices

Related Links

http://www.maurices.com/denimdrive

