maurices Hosts Inaugural Jeans & Joggers Trade Up Event

DULUTH, Minn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- maurices announces its inaugural Jeans & Joggers Trade Up Event, now through August 28, in its 900 store locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Customers are invited to bring in their gently used jeans or joggers to any maurices location, and the store will in turn donate to a local nonprofit supporting women in each of the participating store communities. As a thank you for donating, participants will receive 25% off a new pair in stores the day of donation.

"This new give-back initiative is a powerful opportunity for our company, our customers and the communities where we do business to come together and support women in need," says Laura Sieger, maurices Chief Marketing Officer. "Partnering with local community organizations further showcases our commitment to making a great impact in the areas where our customers live, and we know that is important to her."

"maurices store stylists are eager to help make a difference — especially since they get to select the organizations in their local communities to receive the donations," says Dana Barry, maurices Head of Stores. "It's a great opportunity to stock up on new, comfortable jeans and get free personal styling tips on all the tops, jackets, and booties to build a fresh fall wardrobe."

After the drive in each community, all stores will drop off their donations between August 31 and September 2.

Learn more about maurices and find your local store at https://locations.maurices.com/.

About maurices

maurices is a women's apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life. It's committed to its service with style promise and offering affordable fashion that take women from workday to weekend and all of life's adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops, and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 900 stores in communities across North America. Discover even more fashion at maurices.com.

