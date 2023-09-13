Maurices Launches Denim Donation Campaign in 900 Hometowns Across the U.S. and Canada

News provided by

maurices

13 Sep, 2023, 10:02 ET

Retailer Hosts In-Store Drive to Support Local Women in Need

DULUTH, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maurices, a leading women's fashion brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with various local women-focused community organizations across the U.S. and Canada to host an in-store denim donation campaign. The re-jean event will take place in all its nearly 900 maurices stores starting September 15 and will continue until September 21, 2023.

Continue Reading
Jeans courtesy of Maurices
Jeans courtesy of Maurices

During the re-jean donation drive, customers are encouraged to bring in their gently worn jeans to any Maurices store. The donated items will then be redistributed to local organizations and shelters that support women in need. By donating jeans, customers can make a direct and positive impact on the lives of women in their hometowns. Customers will also receive $10 off a new pair of any maurices brand jean for the donation made in-store, one coupon offer per day.

Maurices has a longstanding commitment to supporting women and fostering a sense of community. Through this denim donation drive, the brand aims to empower and uplift local women who may be facing challenging circumstances. By providing them with necessary clothing items, Maurices hopes to enhance their self-esteem and help them take steps towards a brighter future.

"We are proud to partner with our customers and local communities in this denim donation drive," said Laura Sieger, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Maurices. "By providing women in need with jeans, we hope to not only meet their basic needs but also to boost their confidence and empower them."

Maurices invites everyone to participate in the denim donation drive and contribute to this noble cause. Customers are encouraged to share their donation stories using the hashtag #FeelGoodDenim. Through this campaign, Maurices aims to inspire others to join their cause and make a difference in the lives of women in their hometowns.

For more information about the Maurices re-jean donation event, please visit your local Maurices store

About Maurices 

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE maurices

Also from this source

Evsie Announces 2023-2024 Brand Ambassadors to Spread Kindness and Unique Style in a Fun, Playful and Supportive Way

Evsie Launches Brand Ambassador Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.