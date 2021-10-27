maurices Launches New Intimate Apparel and Sleepwear Lines Alongside Its Holiday Collection

maurices' new intimate apparel line is size inclusive (XS-3X) with a variety of colors and prints and prices ranging from $4.90-$19.90. And just in time for holiday, maurices is launching a 'buffalo plaid exclusive' panty and bralette matching set for a limited time.

For self-purchase and gift giving this season, maurices also is launching an exclusive sleepwear collection online at maurices.com. The collection includes 18 holiday pajama sets and two cozy robes available in size XS-3X and priced from $34.90-$44.90.

"Our new intimates collection aims to give customers exactly what they asked for – feminine, pretty styles that match her lifestyle and deliver on comfort at a reasonable price," says David Kornberg, maurices Chief Executive Officer. "We believe feel good fashion starts with the first layer, and we're thrilled to offer her this new collection, in addition to launching a new sleepwear line."

maurices' holiday collection is delivering merrier and brighter moments with every outfit and giftable item, including an exclusive Buffalo Bar featuring dozens of popular buffalo plaid apparel and home goods items.

About maurices

maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size inclusive clothing that celebrates feel good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores, and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with maurices on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maurices), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maurices), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@officialmaurices) and LinkedIN (www.linkedin.com/company/maurices).

