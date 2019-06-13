maurices raises nearly $1 million dollars and funds 18,000 hours of breast cancer research

DULUTH, Minn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- maurices announces that it has raised over $900,000 in partnership with its customers across 940 store communities to help end breast cancer. For the past 3 years, maurices has donated a portion of product sales and encouraged customers to join with them through register round ups to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Through this support, over 18,000 hours of groundbreaking research will be funded.

This year, a research team at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota received The maurices Award, a BCRF grant funded by maurices, to support their work in identifying the biomarkers that can predict who is most likely to benefit from anti-estrogen prevention therapy. This research could lead to a more personalized approach of breast cancer prevention based on a woman's genetic makeup – either preventing breast cancer when she is at high risk or preventing recurrence when she has already been diagnosed.

"We are proud to support breast cancer research as so many lives are impacted by this terrible disease every day," said George Goldfarb, President and CEO of maurices. "Today we are humbled by the generosity of our customers and associates to help the Breast Cancer Research Foundation search for more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure."

maurices' partnership with BCRF and support of local breast centers aligns with the company's mission to empower women to be their best every day. maurices is passionate about recognizing and celebrating those who support others—teachers, nurses, moms, military women and spouses across our 900+ stores and communities.

About maurices

maurices is a women's apparel retailer beloved for its service with style promise and offering affordable fashions that take women from workday to weekend and all of life's adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile fashion including key categories: denim, dresses, tops and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 940 boutique stores in communities across North America. Discover even more style at maurices.com.

About Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. This year, BCRF has awarded $63 million in grants to support the work of nearly 300 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more

