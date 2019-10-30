maurices Raises Over $1 Million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

DULUTH, Minn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- maurices announces that it raised over $1 million in partnership with its customers across 935 store communities to help end breast cancer – funding more than 20,000 research hours. Since 2017, maurices has donated a portion of special collection product sales along with customers' register donations to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, maurices is matching in-store customer donations to BCRF, up to $20,000, October 13–31, 2019. Customers enrolled in the mymaurices rewards program who contribute will also receive double rewards points on their total purchase that day.

"This incredible milestone is a testament to maurices' dedication and unwavering commitment to end breast cancer," said Myra Biblowit, BCRF's president and CEO. "By supporting the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, maurices and their customers are propelling research forward and undoubtedly improving outcomes and saving lives. We're so grateful for their continued generosity."

"This disease touches our friends, families, customers, and our coworkers every day," said George Goldfarb, maurices' president and CEO. "Today we are humbled by the generosity of our customers and associates to help the Breast Cancer Research Foundation search for more effective treatments and ultimately a cure."

In addition, maurices is partnering with the nonprofit Hello Gorgeous! to offer a complimentary day of beauty for women living with cancer. More than 15 women across the U.S. will be given a professional makeover including hair, makeup, and a personal styling session along with clothing from maurices. This collaboration aligns with maurices' commitment to support and empower real women living real lives in their community, while providing opportunities for customers to give back with them.

Learn more and find stores at maurices.com/community.

About maurices

maurices is a women's apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life. Its committed to its service with style promise and offering affordable fashion that take women from workday to weekend and all of life's adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops, and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 935 stores in communities across North America. Discover even more fashion at maurices.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and metastasis. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

Contact:

Megan Timm

mtimm@maurices.com

P: 218-491-2284

C: 218-341-3727

SOURCE maurices

Related Links

http://maurices.com

