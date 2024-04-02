Mauro Gregorio to retire from Dow; Brendy Lange named president of Dow Performance Materials & Coatings

MIDLAND, Mich., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) announces today Brendy Lange, business vice president of Dow Industrial Solutions, has been named President of Performance Materials & Coatings (PM&C). He succeeds Mauro Gregorio who will retire at the end of September with 40 years of dedicated service. The transition will begin immediately.

Lange brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. During his career with Dow, Lange has held several leadership and strategy-development positions across the Company. In his most recent role, he maximized profitability and implemented a growth strategy for Dow's Industrial Solutions global asset footprint. Prior to Industrial Solutions, Brendy held roles in Corporate Development, Electronic Materials business in Tokyo, and was instrumental in the DowDuPont Joint Integration Management Office during the merger transaction.

"Brendy's proven ability to drive profitable growth and his commitment to leading people make him the ideal choice for this critical role," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "Under Brendy's leadership, I am confident that Performance Materials & Coatings will continue to thrive and innovate, delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

Prior to joining Dow in 2010, Lange worked as a consultant at Deloitte Consulting in Chicago. He holds an MBA with honors from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Indiana University.

Gregorio's tenure at Dow began in 1984, and in the years that followed, he held a variety of key leadership roles across the company.

"Mauro's strategic vision, understanding of our customers, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving our success. His remarkable journey at Dow leaves an indelible mark on our company and the industries we serve," said Fitterling.

Gregorio's leadership was pivotal during the integration of Dow Corning's silicones business into Dow.

Gregorio's impact extends beyond business. He has been a strong advocate for inclusion and diversity, serving as the executive sponsor of Dow's Hispanic & Latin Network employee resource group. His commitment to community engagement is evident through his service on the Board of Directors for United Way of Midland County and MyMichigan Health Foundation.

Fitterling adds, "As Mauro embarks on this new chapter, I extend my deepest gratitude for his unwavering dedication, vision, and leadership. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we forge ahead, guided by the principles he championed."

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

