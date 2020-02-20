Mauro Montemayor's New Book 'La Conquista De Estados Unidos Por México,' Presents An In-Depth Perception Of Immigrants' Lives In The United States Of America
Feb 20, 2020, 06:00 ET
KANSAS CITY, Kansas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book La Conquista De Estados Unidos Por México was created by Mauro Montemayor. In his book he shares his opinions and experiences on the following topics:
- Recognize having broken the law by entering the United States illegally
- Pursuing wealth
- Analyzing the immigration system
- Different experiences in the countryside and city, own, and others.
- Life in the big city. Occupations, famine, business, crime, poorly paid jobs
- Immigration and the Government
Published by Page Publishing, Mauro Montemayor's new book La Conquista De Estados Unidos Por México will educate readers on the culture, circumstances, and laws concerning immigrants and their collective impact in the future of the United States of America.
Consumers who wish to view the perspective of immigrants in their struggle for identity, safety, and societal acceptance can purchase La Conquista De Estados Unidos Por México in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
