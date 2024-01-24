Maury Hires New CEO: Sathya Padmanabhan

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Microwave, an Artemis company, is a pioneer in RF calibration, measurement, and modeling solutions, has announced that it has hired Sathya Padmanabhan for the position of CEO. Sathya not only brings over a decade of leadership experience within the RF and Microwave space, but also 20 years of a proven track record of successful strategic development at Maury in markets that require constant innovation and excellence.

With depth of insight and targeted executive expertise in positions spanning from Engineer to Director, to most recently Chief Operating Officer of Maury, Sathya will be essential to the continued success of the Maury RF & Microwave thesis as the Company continues to progress through Artemis' value creation plan.

Commenting on her new role, Sathya states, "Maury Microwave holds a special place in my heart, inspiring me to invest nearly two decades of my career. The company's commitment to technology innovation, customer focus, and nurturing employee growth has been central to my professional journey. My experiences have provided me with a deep understanding of our business and markets, while showcasing the dedication, passion, and resilience of our talented team. Leading this remarkable organization is both an honor and privilege. I firmly believe in our people's strength and the boundless potential of our solutions. With confidence in our collective abilities, I'm dedicated to steering Maury Microwave towards a new era of growth and success, fostering collaboration with our team, customers and partners."

Artemis' Operating Partner and Maury Executive Chair Bill Pezza commented, saying, "Sathya is a natural fit to lead Maury. She brings an innovative mindset, an adaptable and team-focused mentality, and customer centric operating philosophy that has made Maury what it is today. We are confident that her influence on the Company's strategy and leadership will propel Maury into the next chapter of value creation."

Before Sathya's time at Maury, she worked at Semflex, Inc as a Microwave Engineer. Sathya holds a Bachelor's degree from The University of Madras, India and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of South Florida.

About Maury Microwave

Headquartered in Ontario, CA, Maury Microwave, Inc. designs and manufactures state-of-the-art RF measurement and interconnect solutions that enable the world's wireless communication technologies and networks to get better, faster, and stronger.

For more information, please visit www.maurymw.com.

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer and more connected world.

For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Maury Microwave, Inc.

