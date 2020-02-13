Mauser Packaging Solutions Invests in State-of-the-Art F-Style Can Lines

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, is making significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment to more than double the combined production capacity of quart and gallon-sized F-style metal cans at its Memphis, Tennessee facility.

After the successful installation of a new quart-sized F-Style can line at the facility in August 2019, an additional investment is being made in a new gallon-sized can line. The new lines utilize cutting-edge technology and automation to optimize raw material usage, reduce waste, reduce energy consumption, provide enhanced safety features, and offer significantly higher productivity levels.

"Our investment in the latest F-style can technology in North America puts us a step ahead of the competition," said Brian Cooke, President, Small Packaging, Mauser Packaging Solutions. "It adds the necessary capacity to meet our customers' growing demand for high-quality F-style cans, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to partnering with our customers to provide unmatched quality and customer service."

The gallon F-Style can line is anticipated to be fully operational in Q3 2020 with an expected increase in capacity and improvement in quality. The quart-sized F-style can line has already resulted in a significant improvement in output. Mauser Packaging Solutions continues to upgrade technology on existing machines throughout its network of facilities.

Ranging in size from half pint to 1 gallon, F-Style cans are ideal for packaging solvents, such as paint thinner, charcoal lighter fluid, chemicals, and other products. Cans contain a minimum of 25% recycled content and are 100% recyclable post-use.

About Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mauser Packaging Solutions is a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, providing large and small metal, plastic, fiber and hybrid packaging worldwide to companies in industries from food, beverage, personal care and pharmaceuticals to chemicals, petrochemicals, agrochemicals and paints. Bringing together the very best of its four legacy companies— BWAY, MAUSER Group, NCG and ICS—Mauser Packaging Solutions offers its customers true sustainability at scale. Visit mauserpackaging.com.

SOURCE Mauser Packaging Solutions

Related Links

https://www.mauserpackaging.com/

