Mautic, Inc. Achieves Record First Quarter with 8X Year-Over-Year Growth in Sales

Mautic gained dozens of new customers, spanning across company sizes and industries. The company now serves well over 100 cloud customers, as well as 50,000 freemium users around the globe. The Mautic team grew by 25% in Boston and Prague, including the addition of accomplished technology executive, Melissa Leffler, as its new Vice President of Engineering.

"This continued growth is a clear validation of the market need for a truly open marketing cloud," said Mautic CEO, Matt Johnston. "We set new records for total sales, new customers acquired and saw the average sale price triple what it was a year ago. Mautic will build on this strong start to 2018 with maniacal focus on making customers successful, product innovation across our marketing suite and contributing to the Mautic open source project."

The Mautic team will be exhibiting at the MarTech Conference in San Jose next week. Visit booth #436 to see how Mautic enables marketers to automate and personalize their entire digital experience – across tools they have bought and systems they have built.

About Mautic

Mautic, Inc. offers the world's only Open Marketing Cloud. This enables brands to integrate and personalize all their digital properties and channels into a seamless customer experience. With its modern approach to marketing automation, Mautic's suite of tools enables marketers to deliver higher performing campaigns and content, and achieve superior results. Headquartered near Boston, MA, the company has employees, customers and partners around the globe. More info at www.mautic.com.

