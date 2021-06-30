Mauve Fantasticever, The Korean Beauty Brand promoting Social Inclusion For The LGBTQ+ Community, Is Now Available For Purchase On Amazon

"Mauve is not only about breaking the rules of the beauty industry's old gender bias, but also promoting social inclusion of LGBTQ+ communities. In Korea, social acceptance of homosexuality is relatively low compared to other countries and LGBTQ+ communities are unfamiliar to most people. We acknowledge and support our communities and we want to be the brand who holds a strong voice for all matters related to gender bias and minority groups. As the first Korean beauty brand to break the silence, we believe that actual human rights should not be violated or discriminated against overall, not just in the beauty industry" - June Yoo, Founder.

The name of Mauve's best-selling product, Hydro Mafia Booster, conveys a strong and nonconforming message compared to the soft and feminine descriptions often associated with luxury beauty brands. The products' names were chosen to prevent consumers from thinking of a gender, leaving space for the consumer to experience the product without bias. The brand has developed high performance, clean formulations designed for everyone. The formulations are absent of any ingredient that would irritate sensitive skin so that a wide range of people, regardless of sex or age, can benefit and feel rejuvenated.

Join @mauve.fantasticever on social media.

Mauve Fantastic Ever is available for purchase on Amazon .

About The Wellness Agency

The Wellness Agency is an engine that identifies, nurtures, and drives the success of the most important founders and companies mainstreaming wellness for the benefit of humanity. For more information, check out our Press Kit or visit TWA .

SOURCE Mauve Fantastic Ever