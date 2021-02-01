Mauve Group Launches a Year of Celebrations to Mark 25th Anniversary

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From today, leading provider of global business solutions Mauve Group will launch a year of festivities, rewards and events to mark 25 years in business.

Mauve Group was founded in 1996 as technological advancements began to accelerate the concept of globalisation in business. The company's founders recognised a niche for supportive services that would provide organisations and individuals with the opportunity to explore new business territory and conquer new markets.

Today, Mauve Group offers global business solutions and employment services in more than 150 countries worldwide and supports organisations across a diverse range of industries including education, not-for-profit, energy, medical and telecoms.

After a quarter-century in business, Mauve Group takes the opportunity to dedicate a year to the celebration of their journey and success. CEO of Mauve Group, Ann Ellis, expresses her delight at the milestone and the celebrations to follow:

"When John and I started the company as expats back in 1996, from a tiny cupboard-sized office in Northern Italy, we had a vision for where the journey would take us but never could have imagined scaling the heights that we have.

"I can safely say that John, myself and the rest of the Mauve family have experienced some crazy, risky and hilarious moments too along the way, and we look forward to sharing all of those stories with you in the year ahead."

Over the coming week, a series of launch celebrations will take place across Mauve Group's social media and digital channels, including the unveil of a new commemorative logo and website design to mark the occasion.

Mauve Group also have further celebratory events set in place across the year, including the upcoming launch of new software to enhance their market-leading service provision. Initial plans will see the celebrations take place online due to ongoing coronavirus health restrictions, but the Group hopes that festivities can take place in-person before the end of the year. Events will centre on celebrating the partners, workers, clients and internal staff who have contributed to the company's remarkable achievement.

All information and events can be accessed through Mauve Group's website. Announcements and information regarding the festivities will also be updated regularly across the company's social media channels.

