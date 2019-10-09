Mavatar Technologies Becomes Google Cloud Technology Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavatar Technologies Inc. announces that it has become a Google Cloud Technology Partner. Google Cloud customers can now buy the flagship mCart omnichannel marketplace & shop-able content publishing platform-as-a-service from the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace. This partnership allows Mavatar to "make the world around us shop-able," a promise that seemed simply impossible until a few years ago.

"Google Cloud may be one of a handful of organizations in the world with the resources and willpower to vet a powerful partner ecosystem to meet its enterprise customers' visions. Google Cloud is not only offering their own state of the art technologies and services, but also introducing and supporting start-ups to innovate complementary technologies that Google Cloud's customers need to address their short and long term objectives," said Mavatar CEO and Co-Founder Susan Akbarpour. "We appreciate that Google Cloud empowers its teams to find, support and fund moonshots such as mCart that can address complex problems preventing major enterprises from capturing new opportunities like building lucrative new business models, and not just obtaining a marginal improvement."

"The retail sector has to make a dent in Amazon's aggressive efforts to accelerate the demise of struggling retail players. The mCart platform-as-a-service is here to help retailers close the gap between online and in-store experience, partnering with a network of unconventional channels. mCart marketplaces are driven by the assets Amazon can't own overnight, such as content, experience, userbase, relationships, service, real estate, and technology ," Akbarpour said.

mCart smart shopping carts direct shoppers from every movie, magazine, social post, event, living room or any corner of a shop-able world right to retailers' checkouts only on cost per transaction (CPT) basis, without any costly and opaque middlemen such as affiliate networks.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Mavatar enables Google Cloud customers to establish their own turnkey mCart platform that leverages a series of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, AI, image search, and more. The mCart ecosystem fairly distributes value between the relevant parties for every transaction, from retailers to marketplace operators, influencers and shoppers.

As part of the partner ecosystem, Google Cloud is providing Mavatar with go-to-market and technical support.

Key features of the mCart omnichannel marketplace and shop-able content publishing platform-as-a-service include:

Aggregation of partner stores' inventories and connecting their existing e-commerce infrastructure to mCart marketplaces

Fueling mCart marketplaces with corporate assets via the shop-able content publishing platform

Influencer registration and management to create an influencer external sales and marketing force for mCart marketplaces

Trade Promotion Management (TPM) System

Real-time smart contracts for affiliate payments on blockchain

AI-powered CRM and data analytics

Visit the mCart PaaS in the GCP Marketplace today.

About mCart

mCart by Mavatar lets customers establish branded omnichannel commerce marketplaces and shop-able content publishing platforms to monetize any type of asset, such as user base, content, real estate, channels, services, and technologies by leveraging blockchain and AI. The platform serves CPGs, social and traditional media, the real estate industry, service providers and technology companies that influence product sales in retail industry to be able to monetize their influence on path to purchase.

mCart is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. Connect with us at mcart.io , on Twitter @mCartProtocol , our Medium or Facebook.

