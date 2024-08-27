Mavely Achieves Major Milestones: $675M+ Run Rate with Increased Growth and Creator Payouts

Everyday Influencer Platform® Continues to Help Drive Sales at Scale for the World's Leading Brands

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavely , the Everyday Influencer Platform®, today announces remarkable achievements, underscoring its position as a rapidly growing player in the influencer marketing industry. With incredible growth and significant financial milestones in the first half of 2024, Mavely continues its momentum to empower people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands.

Key Highlights:

Mavely, The Everyday Influencer Platform®

Business Growth and GMV Run Rate: Mavely has reached a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) run rate of over $675 million *, over 175% growth from the previous period last year and approaching Shopify Shop app's estimated GMV run rate* as published by Shopify.

Mavely has reached a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) run rate of over *, over 175% growth from the previous period last year and approaching Shopify Shop app's estimated GMV run rate* as published by Shopify. Creator Payouts: To date, Mavely has paid out over $37 million in commissions, bonuses, campaign fees and other incentives to its creators. In 2024 alone, Mavely has paid out over $16 million in commissions and other earnings to creators from January through July.

To date, Mavely has paid out over in commissions, bonuses, campaign fees and other incentives to its creators. In 2024 alone, Mavely has paid out over in commissions and other earnings to creators from January through July. Brand Partnerships: Mavely has welcomed more than 250 new brands this year including ELEMIS, Etsy and Samsung, adding to a growing roster of more than 1,250 brand partners that include renowned retailers like Old Navy and QVC, further enriching the platform's diverse offerings.

Mavely has welcomed more than 250 new brands this year including ELEMIS, Etsy and Samsung, adding to a growing roster of more than 1,250 brand partners that include renowned retailers like Old Navy and QVC, further enriching the platform's diverse offerings. Industry Momentum: With more than 5.6 million influencer-driven purchases and 35,000 new creators joining the platform so far this year, Mavely continues to elevate the influencer marketing landscape.

"We are thrilled to see such amazing growth and to reach these incredible milestones," said Evan Wray, CEO of Mavely. "Our success is a testament to the hard work of our creators, the Mavely team, and the trust of our world-class brand partners. We are committed to continually adding value and fostering a community where everyday creators are empowered to monetize their content, all while delivering performance marketing results for our brand partners."

Award-Winning Partnerships and Creator Community

Mavely's innovative approach has been recognized with recent awards, such as the Rakuten Advertising 2024 Golden Link Award for Best Influencer Marketing Strategy for Mavely's work with Shop Premium Outlets , and the Chicago Innovation Awards , cementing Mavely's status as a leader in the influencer marketing industry. The company's dedication to adding value for creators while delivering performance sales results for brands is evident through continuous product enhancements, integrations, and in-person events.

Mavely Meetups

As part of its commitment to building a robust creator community, Mavely has launched regional Mavely Meetups . These in-person events bring together Mavely influencers and the broader influencer community, providing valuable educational and networking opportunities with peers and brands, and strengthening camaraderie among Mavely creators.

Looking Ahead

These milestones mark a significant step forward for Mavely and its stakeholders. As Mavely continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to supporting its creators and brands by developing exciting partnerships that will enhance user experience, set new industry standards, and drive innovation.

*Mavely's current GMV run rate is based on a three-month average transaction volume, May – July 2024. Mavely's take rate, or the percentage of sales that Mavely earns, ranges between 10-40% of GMV depending on the sales and influencers. Affiliate earning percentages for creators are determined by the brands and listed within the Mavely app. Shopify Shop's GMV is estimated by one source to be approaching $1 billion; this is based on a reported $100 million GMV during one month in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Mavely

Mavely is the Everyday Influencer Platform® that empowers real people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands. Deploying a performance-driven approach to influencer marketing, Mavely's network of creators drives hundreds of millions of dollars each year in sales for brand partners across diverse niches and platforms, with attributable data from post to purchase. Mavely is part of Rhyz , a subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS). Learn more about Mavely at joinmavely.com .

SOURCE Mavely