Mavely® Bolsters Leadership Team with Executive Hires to Drive Accelerated Growth

Social Commerce Platform Appoints Two New Vice Presidents, Signaling Commitment to Expansion and Innovation in Influencer Marketing Landscape

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavely , the Everyday Influencer Platform® unlocking performance-based social commerce for the world's favorite brands, today announced two new executive hires who will be instrumental in supporting the brand's accelerated growth and commitment to strengthening leadership. Usaid Khan will serve as Mavely's Vice President of Business Development, and Kevin White as the Vice President of Strategic Finance.

Kevin White, Vice President of Strategic Finance Usaid Khan, Vice President of Business Development

"We're thrilled to expand our leadership team with top talent who have a proven track record of driving world-class growth and innovation," said Evan Wray, co-founder and CEO of Mavely. "Usaid and Kevin have the expertise and vision that will be instrumental as we continue to scale and reach new milestones."

Khan joins Mavely with extensive experience in business development and content commerce. Previously, he served as the Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Thrasio, leading the company's affiliate partnerships team in areas including business development, account management, and operations. Khan also worked at Amazon where he was the Senior Business Development Manager for Amazon Associates and helped build Amazon's live stream shopping program. In his new role at Mavely, Khan will focus on expanding Mavely's network through key enterprise partnerships.

"I'm excited to join Mavely at such an integral time of progress," said Khan. "I look forward to bringing new opportunities for our creators and brands, and I'm eager to explore new partnerships in this role."

White brings specialized experience in strategic finance and investment banking into his role at Mavely. Most recently, he spent the last five years at Toast, a restaurant technology company that went public in 2021 (NYSE:TOST), where he supported building out the Strategic Finance function. In his new capacity, White will oversee budgeting and forecasting while assisting in corporate development and long-term strategy for the company's continued growth.

"Joining Mavely is a fantastic opportunity from a market perspective, and the recent growth validates that," said White. "Joining at this time feels like we're at an inflection point, and I'm excited to be a part of a great team dedicated to the future of the brand and its vision."

For more information, please visit joinmavely.com .

About Mavely

Mavely is the Everyday Influencer Platform® that empowers real people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands. Deploying a performance-driven approach to influencer marketing, Mavely's network of creators drives millions of sales for brand partners each year across diverse niches and platforms, with attributable data from post to purchase. Learn more about Mavely at joinmavely.com .

SOURCE Mavely