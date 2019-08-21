Mavely Solves the Rising Cost of Customer Acquisition, Disrupts MLM Landscape with First-of-its-Kind Mobile Shopping and Influencer App

"Mavely is solving the rising costs of customer acquisition, a major hurdle for D2C brands today," said Evan Wray, CEO and co-founder of Mavely. "Mavely is becoming a solid, competitive alternative to costly social channel advertising and provides marketers with a more efficient way to acquire customers at half the cost of Facebook ads. We are already seeing up to a 12% buy conversion rate on products, which obliterates the industry average."

Mavely connects users to a network of more than 100 D2C brands and modernizes the MLM business model so that it actually works for all women, instead of just the 1% . Users can invite friends and family and earn up to 10% back on their purchases, or simply shop for themselves and earn 5% back on anything they buy. Today, over 15,000 products from over 100 brands are available on Mavely, including: Allbirds, BarkBox, Brandless, Brooklinen, Home Chef, La Colombe, Little Spoon, M. Gemi, Noom, Sun Basket, Trade Coffee, and many more.

"At Mavely, we believe that everyday shoppers deserve a return on their influence, not just the celebrity ones," said Peggy O'Flaherty, CCO and co-founder of Mavely. "People naturally want to share the products they love to friends and family, in fact 60% of consumers and 70% of millennials say social content from friends and family impact their purchasing decisions. We created a platform that allows them to easily tap into an established network of new and exciting brands to earn cash."

Shattering all deceptive practices of MLMs, there is absolutely no cost to join, no inventory requirements, and no minimum followers count - anyone can download the free Mavely app and start shopping. Additionally, users aren't pigeonholed into promoting one line of product, rather, women can freely buy and recommend the products that resonate most with their lifestyle creating a genuine, trusted shopping experience.

Mavely is backed by $1M in funding from PivotNorth Capital, a top-performing VC firm led by Tim Connors. An early investor in Looker, Chime and Sun Basket, Tim has been a part of seven unicorns, six of which have seen successful exits.

"Mavely is led by an all-star entrepreneurial, diverse executive team that has a long history of founding successful start-ups and executing profitable exits," added Tim Connors, Founder, PivotNorth Capital. "There is no doubt that the future of e-commerce is shifting to a D2C model and as these brands become more prevalent, Mavely provides an excellent opportunity for companies to stay competitive."

With the explosive growth of D2C brands and the skyrocketing customer acquisition costs, Mavely gives brands an alternative channel to acquire an untapped network of customers for a fraction of the cost of traditional social ads. The company is adding five to ten new D2C brands each week across multiple verticals and by year's end expects to be serving more than 30,000 users.

"Little Spoon designs high quality meals and nutritional products to support your baby's health and development," said Lisa Barnett, co-founder of Little Spoon. "Mavely allows us to reach more families by tapping into new communities of parents - moms and dads who understand that a baby's first bites matter - more efficiently and directly than many traditional social channels. This helps us authentically grow our community and continue to deliver on and expand our mission of helping parents set their children up for a lifetime of health and well-being."

About Mavely

Mavely is a curated shopping app where women can discover up-and-coming direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, earn affiliate commission off each purchase, and tap into their own community to share their favorite products. Mavely solves the rising acquisition cost for D2C brands to target new customer segments, while providing a personalized shopping experience that drives community building. With 100+ brands and 15,000+ products available, everyday women are able to be their own influencers while earning additional income. For more information, please visit https://mavely.life/ and follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

