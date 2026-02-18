Maven AGI Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise AI Governance

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven AGI , the AI-native platform helping businesses scale customer experiences, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification for its AI Management System (AIMS), the first international standard for AI management systems. The certification expands Maven's security and compliance portfolio to nine independent certifications and attestations, reinforcing its ability to support AI deployments in regulated industries.

As organizations move conversational AI from pilot programs into production use in sectors such as financial services and healthcare, governance and accountability have become central requirements. ISO/IEC 42001 establishes standards for managing AI-specific risks, including oversight, risk assessment, monitoring, and continuous improvement.

"Enterprises do not just need AI that works. They need AI they can govern," said Jonathan Corbin, Founder and CEO of Maven AGI. "ISO/IEC 42001 confirms that Maven operates under defined governance processes and monitored controls designed to meet enterprise and regulatory expectations."

What ISO/IEC 42001 Means for Enterprises

ISO/IEC 42001 focuses on governance of AI systems. Certification requires documented processes for AI risk management, oversight mechanisms, performance monitoring, and incident response.

For organizations deploying AI in customer-facing workflows, this provides assurance that AI operations are managed within a formal, independently validated framework.

Expanded Certification Portfolio

Following independent third-party audits conducted by A-LIGN, Maven maintains the following certifications and assessments:

AI Governance

ISO/IEC 42001

Security and Privacy

ISO/IEC 27001:2022

SOC 2 Type II

ISO/IEC 27701

ISO/IEC 27017

ISO/IEC 27018

Regulated Industry Compliance

PCI-DSS v4.0 Level 1

HIPAA (Business Associate Agreement available)

HITECH

This portfolio supports deployment across financial services, healthcare, legal technology, public sector and other compliance-driven sectors.

AI Governance in Practice

Maven enforces customer-defined policies at the data boundary before AI processing begins. Only approved data elements enter the AI workflow. High-risk sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, payment card details, or medical diagnoses, is automatically detected and redacted prior to model inference, logging, or display.

The platform also incorporates controls designed specifically for AI systems, including prompt injection detection, response grounding to customer-approved knowledge sources, confidence-based escalation to human agents, and traceable audit logging.

These controls operate under documented management processes aligned with ISO/IEC 42001 and are subject to ongoing independent audit.

For more information, visit the Maven AGI Trust Center.

About Maven AGI

Maven AGI helps businesses scale customer experiences through governed AI automation. The platform connects to enterprise systems, enforces customer-defined policies at the data boundary, and delivers secure conversational AI across chat, email, voice, and copilot channels.

Founded in 2023 by executives from HubSpot, Google, and Stripe, Maven enables organizations to unify support, sales, and operational workflows with AI that operates under verifiable governance.

Maven AGI is backed by Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, SE Ventures, Lux Capital, M13, and E14 Fund.

