Maven is the #1 Education Company on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List for 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven , a platform for cohort-based courses created by the founders of Udemy, altMBA, and Socratic, has been named the #1 education company on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 .

This year's list honors 528 organizations across 52 categories that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole. Fast Company celebrates organizations that embody creativity, problem-solving ability and fearlessness. This year's honorees are pioneering new business models, transforming industries and shaping society.

"Maven is honored to be recognized by Fast Company alongside some of the most innovative and transformative companies in the world," said Maven co-founder Wes Kao. "Our mission is to enable the world's experts to make a living online and, as a result, increase access to high-quality education for learners. This wave of digitally-native professors are seeing cohort-based courses as a new revenue stream that offers the profit margins of 1:1 consulting with the scalability of a product. This means creators have unparalleled flexibility and control over their earnings."

Founded by veteran founders Gagan Biyani, Wes Kao, and Shreyans Bhansali, Maven centralizes the suite of tools needed to create and run a cohort-based course so instructors can focus on teaching. In 2015, Kao created the category of cohort-based courses when co-founding the altMBA with Seth Godin. Now, she's proving the concept at scale by partnering with content creators and subject-matter experts in the fast-growing creator economy.

Maven has worked with hundreds of the world's leading creators, including Anthony Pompliano, Shaan Puri, Sam Parr, Shivani Berry, and Sahil Lavingia, to help them create online courses centered around interaction, community, and accountability. Cohort-based courses enable creators to deepen relationships with their audience while simultaneously earning significant income. In less than a year, dozens of Maven instructors earned $10,000 or more, with some earning upward of $250,000 for a single cohort.

"The first decade of online learning was about content. The next decade will be about community," said Kao. "For students, cohort-based learning means accountability, community, and hands-on interactivity that can't be matched by existing options in online education. For creators, cohort-based courses provide a new way to monetize their expertise and engage directly with students."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Judged by Fast Company's editors and writers, the selections for 2022 sought to identify the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The magazine is available on newsstands March 15.

About Maven

Maven is the leading platform for cohort-based courses created by the founders of Udemy, altMBA, and Socratic. Inspired by the simplicity and power of tools like Shopify and Substack, Maven is building a platform that enables the best creators in the world, including Anthony Pompliano, Shivani Berry, Sam Parr, and Shaan Puri, to build the most engaging and interactive courses. These cohort-based courses–where students learn together in live, real-time cohorts–deliver more impact and higher completion rates than typical online learning, while also providing significant income for instructors. Maven's mission is to unlock the knowledge of the world's leading experts through cohort-based courses.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

