Maven LLC Welcomes Edward Chadd as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and staffing, is proud to announce the appointment of Edward Chadd as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Edward's addition to the leadership team comes at a crucial juncture as Maven continues to expand its services footprint across the United States.

In his new role, Edward Chadd will spearhead Maven's sales, recruiting, and account management disciplines, playing a pivotal role in shaping and executing the company's revenue strategy. With over 18 years of invaluable experience in IT Consulting and Solutions, Edward brings a wealth of knowledge to Maven. His track record includes solving complex problems, placing high-level IT resources, and contributing to the growth of companies from startup to industry leaders.

Suresh Rachuri, CEO, and Founder of Maven LLC, expressed confidence in Edward's ability to drive Maven's continued growth, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Edward Chadd to Maven as our Chief Revenue Officer. His extensive experience in IT Consulting aligns perfectly with our goals, and we believe his leadership will be instrumental in advancing our services to new heights."

Edward Chadd is equally enthusiastic about joining Maven, stating, "The passion Suresh and Maven have for building solutions and helping people is everything I would want in a company. I am excited for what the future holds."

This strategic appointment underlines Maven's commitment to securing top-tier talent to navigate the company's expansion and uphold its dedication to providing innovative solutions in the IT solutions and staffing sector.

About Maven LLC

Maven prides itself on being the go-to partner for software/product development, data & analytics, IT consulting, and staffing solutions. At Maven, we understand that every business is unique. Our team takes the time to immerse ourselves in your goals and challenges, ensuring that our solutions drive real-world impact. We believe in fostering relationships, uplifting teams, and driving tangible results. Our comprehensive approach delivers technology-empowered solutions and the assurance that your business and its people are set up for success. For more information, visit www.choosemaven.net.

