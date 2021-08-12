Maven Security Technologies chosen by Walter E. Washington Convention Center to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Reopen with Increased Air and Surface Protection

DC is the 1st Convention Center to install Maven's SAVR to fight COVID, other viruses, mold, odor, fungi, bacteria, etc. Tweet this

Maven proactively shared SAVR capabilities with Events DC, as a recommendation for best-in-class air and surface security in the venue, by leveraging their 30-plus years of experience with creating customized security solutions for clients, and their existing relationship with Events DC. Maven's suggested continuous air and surface security coverage included the use of Synexis devices throughout the building in common areas that are employee-only and for general public use. Maven's SAVR solution with DHP technology, results in microbial reduction in every corner of a room, without disturbing individuals' daily operations or workflow.

"Synexis was thrilled to partner with Maven, to provide Events D.C. an additional layer of environmental safety. Cleaner air and surfaces reduces the risk of indirect contact transmission of SARS-CoV-2, which is essential for the safe reopening of businesses like Events DC and the Washington Convention Center," said Eric Schlote, chief executive officer (CEO) at Synexis. "Synexis DHP is a cutting-edge technology that not only reduces the SARS-CoV-2 virus but also reduces other common issues like mold, bacteria and odors within buildings to make visits more enjoyable."

The Walter E. Washington Center became the first convention center in the world to install Maven's SAVR solution and joins a growing list of hospitals, school districts, universities, hotels, and other businesses around the country that have partnered with MAVEN. The benefits of the installation are already being realized. The Synexis technology has received Underwriter Laboratories (UL) 2998 standard certification (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure [ECVP] for Zero Ozone Emissions from Air Cleaners) and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow.1 Synexis currently holds 16 patents with 16 pending.1 In addition, Synexis DHP technology is supported by data from six peer-reviewed studies.1

ABOUT MAVEN

Maven is a security company that specializes in providing protection in four areas: environmental, biodefense, access control and intelligent threat detection. These solutions address and overcome their clients' protection challenges. With over 30 years' experience and having a reputation for consistently delivering excellent results, each Maven project is handled with customization and care, from planning to execution, safety, and quality control. MAVEN Security Technologies is a protected series LLC of Smith & Sons, LLC. Mavensectech.com

ABOUT SYNEXIS

Founded in 2008, Synexis LLC is a leader in microbial reduction and the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide) to help reduce the presence of microbes in indoor, occupied spaces around the clock. For more information, visit Synexis.com

