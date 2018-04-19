Maven to Keynote at Connected Car California

- Maven to deliver keynote address

- Opening panel featuring Ford, PSA, Renovo Motors, Luminar and Phantom Auto

- New for 2018: Two conference tracks covering Urban Mobility, Data, Connected Services, Connectivity, UX, ADAS and Autonomy, featuring 20+ speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

- FREE TICKETS for Automotive World site license holders and vehicle manufacturer employees

Building on the success of the 2017 conference, Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Santa Clara with Connected Car California.

Connected Car California brings together the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities with over 200+ automotive industry delegates will make it an unmissable conference.

https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california

Maven will provide the event's opening keynote, with Akshay Jaising (West Coast Regional Manager) setting the scene at Connected Car California.

The morning panel discussion will look ahead to the connected car's longer-term prospects. 'The path to Level 5 autonomy' will feature:

Larry Dominique , President & CEO, PSA North America

President & CEO, Sai Yagnyamurthy, Director of Corporate Strategy, Ford Motor Company

Director of Corporate Strategy, Elliot Katz , Co-Founder / Head of Business, Legal, and Policy, Phantom Auto

Co-Founder / Head of Business, Legal, and Policy, Jason Eichenholz , Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies

Co-Founder & CTO, Christopher Heiser , CEO, Renovo Motors

For 2018, we've added two conference tracks covering Urban Mobility, Data, Connected Services, Connectivity, UX, ADAS and Autonomy with presentations from:

Mark Thomas , VP Marketing, RideCell

VP Marketing, Paul Asel , Managing Partner, NGP Capital

Managing Partner, Matthew Rivett , Executive Vice President, Local Motors

Executive Vice President, Evangelos Simoudis , Managing Director, Synapse Partners

Managing Director, Chuck Brokish , Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software

Director of Automotive Business Development, Nancy Zayed , Founder & CTO, MagicCube

Founder & CTO, Jack Norris , Senior Vice President, Data and Applications, MapR

Senior Vice President, Data and Applications, Danny Grobben , Account Director, TomTom

Account Director, Dan Cauchy , Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation

Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux, Ed Lewis , SVP Business Development, ParkWhiz

SVP Business Development, Timur Pulathaneli, CV&S Supervisor, AppLink/SDL Platform and Partner Development, Ford Motor Company

CV&S Supervisor, AppLink/SDL Platform and Partner Development, Walter Sullivan , Head of Innovation and Incubation, Elektrobit

Head of Innovation and Incubation, Syed Hosain , Chief Technology Officer, Aeris

Chief Technology Officer, Krish Inbarajan , Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco Jasper

Global Head of Connected Car, Ahmer Kahn , Director of Product, Cloud Car

Director of Product, Lissa Franklin , Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Bestmile

Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Christian Eckert , Executive Creative Director and Innovation Strategist, Xi

Executive Creative Director and Innovation Strategist, Jeshua Nanthakumar & Kevin Davis , Head of Product Experience & Head of Operations & Strategy, Milkinside

Head of Product Experience & Head of Operations & Strategy, Humayun Irshad , Lead Scientist Machine Learning, Figure Eight

Lead Scientist Machine Learning, Todd Simon , Executive in Residence, DN Capital

Executive in Residence, Louay Eldada , CEO, Quanergy

CEO, Christine Moon , Head of Automotive Alliances, Drive ai

For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california

SOURCE Automotive Megatrends