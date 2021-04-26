Maven Wave and Atos Together Achieve 11th Google Cloud Specialization, Proving Expertise in SAP Deployments

CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave , an Atos company, announces it has achieved its 11th specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program . This latest specialization, for SAP on Google Cloud, demonstrates that Maven Wave and Atos have developed solutions that integrate with and accelerate deployment of customer SAP solutions running on Google Cloud infrastructure. Through Google Cloud and SAP , one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, Maven Wave and Atos centralize and accelerate enterprises' data management systems. With Google Cloud as the foundation for SAP , enterprises are driving agility, efficiency, and innovation on a secure cloud with advanced reliability, network, and uptime performance.

In October 2020, SAP announced an acceleration of their transition to the cloud. Managing SAP workloads in the public cloud offers the ability to unlock additional information, which can help organizations better understand customer behaviors and preferences, perform predictive maintenance, and plan for inventory fluctuations. Beyond improving business metrics, SAP in the cloud also delivers innovative new benefits, such as incorporating external data sources including IoT; delivering the speed and resources needed to enhance and accelerate analytics; and leveraging machine learning (ML) to make more data-driven decisions based on siloed data.

"It's hard to overstate the importance of modern, streamlined enterprise data management practices in today's business climate," said Henrik Wagner, Vice President of the SAP Practice Americas at Atos. "Proper data strategy can be the make-or-break difference between enterprises that fall behind and those that disrupt industries. We've been operating in the SAP and Google Cloud worlds for years, helping Fortune 500 companies stay ahead through digital strategies, and we're honored to earn the SAP on Google Cloud specialization to prove our expertise."

"We are excited about the investment and commitment Maven Wave and Atos have made on Google Cloud. Earning the SAP Specialization Partner certification is an important addition to all the success that Maven Wave and Atos have had on Google Cloud already. We look forward to continued success," says Snehanshu Shah, Managing Director for SAP at Google Cloud.

In order to achieve the SAP on Google Cloud specialization, Google Cloud partners must:

Employ full-time professional cloud architects and data engineers

Own a combination of SAP HANA and/or SAP BASIS Admin certifications

Pass a third-party assessment

Demonstrate proven results in SAP deployments through at least three customer success stories

In 2010, Maven Wave became an early entrant in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program , investing heavily in its Google partnership year after year. Maven Wave is the reigning Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year title winner for the three most recent award years.

For a complete list of the Google Cloud specializations that Maven Wave and Atos have earned, click here . The list includes Application Development, Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Enterprise Collaboration, Infrastructure, Internet of Things, Location-Based Services, Machine Learning, Marketing Analytics, SAP, and Security.

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave, an Atos company, helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com and watch our overview video here .

About Atos:

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

SOURCE Maven Wave

Related Links

https://www.mavenwave.com

