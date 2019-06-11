Maven Wave Helps Chicago's Rush University Medical Center Uncover Clinical Insights from Healthcare Data

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave announces its successful partnership with Rush University Medical Center to improve patient outcomes by unlocking insights from unstructured data. Maven Wave led Rush's migration to Google Cloud Platform and, together with Google Cloud, engineered a solution to map unstructured data in the medical center's electronic medical record (EMR) system to structured insights (SNOMED codes). With three hospitals, more than 30 outpatient clinics and 900+ providers, Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center is one of the top academic medical centers in the U.S.

Applying natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and other technologies, this initiative helps to administer cancer screenings for at-risk patients for early detection, ensure all pre-surgical physicals are performed, enhance clinical documentation and more - improving patient outcomes and experience while helping the medical center ensure compliance and save time, money and resources.

Maven Wave's solution allows Rush to achieve:

Increased collaboration (both internal and external)

An intuitive user experience for note search and analysis

Scalable compute to empower fast data science on a large number of notes

A single source of truth (via a searchable repository for all processed structured and unstructured data)

Cost-effective storage for petabytes of data

"One of our main directives here at Rush is to find innovative ways of administering healthcare so that costs decrease and outcomes improve for our patients," said Dr. Shafiq Rab, Senior Vice President & CIO of Rush System for Health and Rush University Medical Center. "To achieve that goal, the most important piece of the puzzle is information. This partnership with Maven Wave and Google Cloud allows us to develop that deep, actionable insight and provide the right information to the right person at every turn."

"We're only in the beginning stages of this exciting project, which is one of the most forward-thinking data storage and processing initiatives that's been deployed for a major medical center," added David Patterson, Senior Principal with Maven Wave. "Once the right technology and change management practices are in place, it's incredible how quickly the patient experience and medical center bottom line can improve simultaneously."

Maven Wave is a Gold Sponsor of HealthlMPACT East , taking place June 12-13 at the Google Offices in New York City. Patrick Crotty, Senior Principal at Maven Wave, is speaking on the "Warning! Culture Shift Required - Balancing the Patient and Caregiver Experience in a Human-Centered Technology Enabled Healthcare Delivery System" panel from 9:15 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13. Contact Maven Wave to schedule an onsite meeting during the event.

To view Maven Wave's video customer story on Rush University Medical Center, click here . To see the session Google, Rush and Maven Wave delivered at Google Cloud Next '19, titled "Uncovering Clinical Insights From Unstructured EMR Data to Improve Patient Outcomes," click here .

To learn more about Maven Wave, visit www.mavenwave.com .

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com .

SOURCE Maven Wave

Related Links

http://www.mavenwave.com

