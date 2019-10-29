Maven Wave Identified as the 12th Fastest Growing Consulting Company

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave has been named 12th on ALM's Consulting magazine's annual ranking of the industry's Fastest Growing Firms. Out of the 52 firms listed based on revenue growth, Maven Wave landed a spot in the top 25% of Consulting's list. Maven Wave will be featured in the November issue of Consulting, which will be available on Friday, November 8. This is the fifth consecutive year Maven Wave has been honored with inclusion on this list by Consulting.

Maven Wave's revenue grew 287% for the period evaluated by Consulting, with all recognized firms averaging a 233% growth rate. The company's growth has been driven by the following key factors:

Major digital transformation and IT modernization efforts launched by some of the world's largest corporations

The company's strong partnership with Google Cloud and recognition as Google North American Services Partner of the Year for the second year in a row

The strategic use of predictive analytics and machine learning in the cloud to drive efficiencies

"We are honored to be ranked amongst the top 25% of the fastest growing consulting companies by Consulting magazine," commented Phil Jennings , Partner, Management Consulting at Maven Wave. "We are proud that our success is predicated on helping enterprise companies embrace emerging technologies in the cloud, such as machine learning and predictive analytics."

In addition to being recognized for rapid growth, Maven Wave was also recently named one of the 2019 Best Medium Places to Work by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine. Commenting on the award, Jennings noted, "At Maven Wave, we look for employees that have 'X-factor'. We continually strive to foster creativity and diversity, which helps us attract the top skills, talent, and expertise to be able to deliver on the most effective strategies for our customers."

To read a spotlight profile on Maven Wave, click here . For more information on Maven Wave and its consultative approach, please visit www.mavenwave.com .

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com .

About Consulting magazine:

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. In addition to providing industry insights, Consulting® hosts award dinners as part of our Achievement Awards series—honoring Women Leaders in Consulting, The Top 25 Consultants, The Rising Stars of the Profession, The Best Firms to Work For, and The Global Leaders in Consulting. Please visit www.consultingmagazine.com for more information and follow @Consulting_Mag on Twitter.

