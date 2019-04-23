Maven Wave is Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

CHICAGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave announces that Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored the company as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services . The ranking considered feedback representing over 339,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Consulting and Professional Services industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Maven Wave took the 30th spot on the list.

"At Maven Wave, we always look for the 'X-factor' when hiring and then work hard to develop these employees," said Jeff Lee , Partner & Founder at Maven Wave. "Having 'X-factor' means that in addition to technical expertise, an individual brings an element of likeability and charisma to the table. As a natural influencer, everyone wants to be on his or her team. Consulting is a human-to-human business, and X-factor is a cornerstone of our success."

One way Maven Wave fosters its powerful internal culture is through "First Fridays," an initiative that encourages all employees to get together for a different social, charitable, or athletic event each month - allowing Maven Wave to maintain its culture, even as the company continues to rapidly grow. Maven Wave also has a Community Outreach Program that matches employee donations to non-profits, sponsors several employee-nominated charitable events each year, and enables employees to rally support from co-workers for charitable causes.

"Consulting and Professional Services companies operate in some of the most competitive spaces and endure the challenges of unpredictable and rapidly changing markets," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list have invested in the professional development and personal care of their employees; which have become crucial parts of their value proposition that separate them from the competition in recruiting and retaining talent."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Maven Wave also was ranked as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Chicago and one of the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. The firm has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the past three years.

In 2018, Maven Wave was also recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" and included on Crain's Fast 50 for the fifth straight year. In addition to earning several awards related to internal culture and employee satisfaction, Maven Wave has also been named Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year for the past two years.

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing almost 339,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work ® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: " A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World. " Learn more on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

