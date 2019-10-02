Maven Wave Joins Managed Services Provider Initiative in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave announces that the company has joined the Managed Services Provider (MSP) Initiative in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By joining the initiative, Maven Wave has proven it has the expertise and ability to manage GCP support and operations for some of the world's biggest enterprises.

Partners in the MSP Initiative provide services across the following areas: assessment and planning, workload migration and deployment, infrastructure management, monitoring, optimization, security, and enhanced technical support. According to Google Cloud , partners participating in the initiative have also shown deep cloud solution development and delivery expertise.

"More and more companies are deploying their critical applications to the cloud, but they don't always want to develop internal operational organizations to support these new cloud architectures," said Jason Foa, Managing Director, Infrastructure, at Maven Wave. "Our Managed Services offering is ideal for corporations running on GCP that want to make the most out of their cloud infrastructure without the headache of managing and supporting it, and we're thrilled to now have Google Cloud's official seal on our program."

In April, Maven Wave officially launched its GCP Managed Services offering, which provides expert support and guidance on cloud infrastructure. With the company's Managed Services , enterprises can unleash the many benefits of cloud operations, including cost reduction, increased flexibility and access to cloud-based tools and utilities – all with predictable pricing, while significantly reducing management overhead.

Today's news deepens Maven Wave's proven expertise for Google Cloud Platform. Maven Wave holds eight total Google Cloud Partner Specializations : Application Development, Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Enterprise Collaboration, Infrastructure, Location-Based Services, Machine Learning, and Marketing Analytics. The company has been named Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year for the past two years. In addition to its longstanding, trusted G Suite support program, Maven Wave also offers years of experience in operational assistance, disaster recovery solutions and backup recovery services.

Maven Wave is a Velocity Sponsor of the Google Cloud Summit taking place today in Atlanta. Click here to register for the free event. For those in attendance, check out Maven Wave's presentation - "The Top 5 Barriers to Building a Modern Data Platform and How to Overcome Them" - from 12:55 to 1:25 p.m. ET.

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com and watch our overview video here .

