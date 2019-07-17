Maven Wave Launches "Fixed Price, Fixed Time" Data Migration

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave announces its "fixed price, fixed time" data warehouse migration offering, which moves traditional on-premise data warehouse and data lake environments to a fully operational Google Cloud Platform (GCP) data platform with a predetermined cost and timeline. This offering includes a predefined GCP platform architecture, comprehensive migration plan and production GCP data platform with multiple data sources and dashboards.

Maven Wave employs several tools and best practices throughout its data migration initiatives, including holistic methodology, a predefined future state platform, a GCP cost calculator and a data migration accelerator that optimizes migration from on-prem environments to the cloud, reducing development time by half or more. Maven Wave's "fixed price, fixed time" data migration offering includes project management, design documentation, GCP data analytics architecture, data models, end-to-end testing, analytics dashboards, code management, production deployment and more. Additional options are available, as well, such as training and ongoing management.

"Maven Wave has expertise in data migration that we've demonstrated through years of projects involving companies of all sizes, verticals and IT environments," said Todd Truesdell, Managing Director, Data Analytics at Maven Wave. "Now, we're packaging up our proven methodology, using a number of proprietary, time-saving accelerators and tools, to offer predictable cost and timeframe. Ultimately, these migrations help our clients improve IT performance, reduce operational costs, access GCP's powerful analytics and technologies, and quickly deploy their own analytics."

Maven Wave holds Google Cloud Partner Specializations in Data Analytics, Cloud Migration and Machine Learning, among its eight total specializations . The company has been named Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year for the past two years.

Maven Wave will be presenting demos of its data migration approach at Booth #S04 during Google Cloud Summit Chicago , taking place July 18 at Navy Pier. Truesdell and Brad Foster - Partner, Applications & Data with Maven Wave - are presenting a session in Breakout Room A from 1:30 - 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Titled "The Top 5 Barriers to Building a Modern Data Platform and How to Overcome Them," the session will dive into security, understanding and controlling cloud costs and other data migration challenges.

To register for Google Cloud Summit Chicago, click here . To learn more about Maven Wave, visit www.mavenwave.com .

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com .

SOURCE Maven Wave

Related Links

http://mavenwave.com

