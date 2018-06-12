Maven Wave Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Chicago's Best Workplaces. Our talent is unmistakably the beating heart in this rapidly growing company. At Maven Wave, we foster a culture of exceptionally strong individuals who push their learning limits every day while working on our clients' most critical and advanced technology initiatives," says Jeff Lee, Partner and Co-founder of Maven Wave.

Maven Wave's collaborative, inclusive, and close-knit culture allows the company to hire and retain the best and brightest talent. An example of how the company fosters this culture is through an initiative called "First Fridays," an event that allows all employees to get together for a different social, charitable, or athletic event each month. This allows Maven Wave to maintain its culture, even as the company continues to rapidly grow.

"Chicago has one of the largest metropolitan economies in the United States. It plays a significant economic role not just domestically, but globally," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "As one of our nation's economic main staples, the city of Chicago can be proud that organizations like Maven Wave are building this country's economy by creating great places to work for all."

The Best Workplaces in Chicago is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Over the past eight months, Maven Wave was also certified as a Great Place to Work, named one of the Best and Brightest Companiesto Work For™ in the United States, included in Clutch's lists of top IT Service and Consulting Firms and Top Cloud Computing Consultants, and named in Consulting magazine's Fastest Growing Firms list.

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Chicago

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 11,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maven-wave-named-one-of-the-2018-best-workplaces-in-chicago-by-great-place-to-work-and-fortune-300664358.html

SOURCE Maven Wave

Related Links

https://www.mavenwave.com

