Maven Wave Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"At Maven Wave, we pride ourselves on growing our talent and constantly evaluating not only the happiness of our employees, but how their career goals can be met and challenged," said Jeff Lee , Partner & Founder at Maven Wave. "When hiring, we always look for the 'X-factor,' a unique skill set that includes technical expertise, as well as an element of charisma and likeability. We believe that hiring diverse talent groups with varying skill sets, while always keeping that 'X-factor' in mind, is what makes Maven Wave a success. We're proud to give back to the Windy City that has been our home since day 1 and provided this company with endless support and talent."

"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces," added Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that invite all employees creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual."

The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Maven Wave also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Consulting and Professional Services by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Additionally Maven Wave was included on Crain's Fast 50 for the fifth straight year. Maven Wave has also been named Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year for the past two years.

To learn more about Maven Wave, please visit www.mavenwave.com .

About Maven Wave:

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing nearly 850,000 employees in the Chicago area at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work ® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

SOURCE Maven Wave

Related Links

http://www.mavenwave.com

