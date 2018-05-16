Mavenlink Expands to Asia-Pacific With New Office in Melbourne

The new Melbourne office will serve Mavenlink's fast-growing base of clients in Asia-Pacific, and act as the central sales and services hub for the region. The company expects to double growth in the region over the next 12 months. Mavenlink works with thousands of professional, technology, marketing, and consulting services organizations, including global brands like Honeywell, Vizient and Genpact.

"This is an exciting time for our company, and for the services industry," said Ray Grainger, Mavenlink Founder and CEO. "We have been fortunate to have had increasing interest in our solution in Australia and across Asia over the past couple years. We're excited to launch our Asia-Pacific headquarters in a bustling city like Melbourne as we look to provide more services organizations in the region with the digital infrastructure they need to succeed in today's Service Level Economy."

Mavenlink HQ Launch Supported by Victorian Government

The company's Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Melbourne is supported by the Victorian Government, which has provided business assistance to Mavenlink. Deputy Secretary of Invest Victoria, Matt Carrick, will join Mavenlink executives, including Mavenlink CEO and Founder, along with Mavenlink clients and industry leaders at an event in the Invest Victoria Centre to celebrate the partnership and Mavenlink's expansion to the region.

"We're delighted that Mavenlink are expanding operations and have chosen to establish their Asia-Pacific headquarters within Melbourne's growing digital sector," said Acting Minister for Innovation and the Digital Economy Luke Donnellan. "Global tech companies like Mavenlink strengthen Victoria's reputation as a leading innovation hub, and help our businesses grow and create local jobs."

"We are excited and proud to launch our Asia-Pacific headquarters in Melbourne, which is an expanding and vibrant hub of technology and innovation. It's an honor to have the support of the Victorian Government behind us," said Joe Thymian, Mavenlink General Manager for the Asia-Pacific region. "This expansion will enable us to better support our rapidly growing Asia-Pacific client-base, and accelerate growth in the region."

Announcement Follows Significant Momentum

Prior to this announcement, Mavenlink recently received several distinctions related to corporate innovation, growth and strong financial performance. The company was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Mavenlink grew 1,446 percent during the period measured. The company was also recently recognized as the only Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Project Management Software grid, and Best Professional Services Automation Software (PSA) grid for Spring 2018. Other recent distinctions include Glassdoor's Best Place to Work, Gartner's Cool Vendor designation, and Red Herring's Top 100 Global Companies.

Mavenlink has experienced significant global expansion over the past year. Last June Mavenlink launched its European headquarters in London, as well as announced significant growth and expansion of all U.S. locations: Irvine, San Francisco, Boston and Salt Lake City.

For more information about Mavenlink, visit www.mavenlink.com.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is a modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and BI. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and was recently named A Cool Vendor by Gartner, the world's leading technology research and advisory firm. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

