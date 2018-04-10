Mavenlink Unveils New Project Management Capabilities to Comprehensively Track, Manage, and Improve Client Project Health

Project Pulse makes project health information more accessible, visible, and useful for a services organization. It centralizes key project details, including financials such as budget burn rates and margin information, resources, and project status, into a convenient summary view accessible from almost anywhere in Mavenlink.

Project Pulse also becomes the front line of communication for a project owner. From the side panel, project managers can generate a Project Health Report that details the health of a project's schedule, scope, budget, and client sentiment. They can also see project health trends with a visual, historical view of the ten most recent health reports shown in a red, yellow (amber), green line chart. This offers a convenient way for managers to provide unique perspective on the health of the project, and surface potential issues with those on the delivery team and to management.

The health reports from Project Pulse are reflected in real-time in a new Project Health Dashboard, now available in Mavenlink Insights, Mavenlink's business intelligence feature. The Project Health Dashboard is the comprehensive, go-to view to quickly assess how a portfolio of projects is performing. Users can easily navigate from viewing all projects, to drilling down to measure the health of a particular set of client projects or a single project from different angles such as revenue, schedule, resourcing, budget, cost, task management, task performance, and project time.

"As the Operational System of Record for the $3 trillion services industry, Mavenlink is uniquely positioned to help our clients understand everything related to the health of their projects," said Ray Grainger, CEO and Founder of Mavenlink. "Now with the launch of Project Pulse and the Project Health Dashboard, we are making comprehensive services delivery information even more accessible and easy to leverage. This will help empower every person in a services business — not just management — to make more informed decisions."

G2 Crowd's Spring 2018 Grid Report Reinforces Mavenlink's Industry-Leading Stature

Coinciding with the launch of the Project Pulse side panel, Mavenlink also announced its transformative platform was recognized as the only Leader in G2 Crowd's Best Project Management Software grid, as well as its Best Professional Services Automation Software (PSA) grid for Spring 2018. Mavenlink is the only solution to be ranked as a Leader in the two prominent software categories, and due to the substantial positive customer sentiment for Mavenlink, it has accomplished the feat for a second quarter in a row.

The recognition reinforces Mavenlink as the only Operational System of Record for the services industry. Among other highlights, Mavenlink moved to No. 1 overall on G2 Crowd's Best PSA Software grid, while tallying the highest combined scores across customer satisfaction measures.

To learn more about Mavenlink, visit www.mavenlink.com.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is a modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and BI. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and was recently named A Cool Vendor by Gartner, the world's leading technology research and advisory firm. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mavenlink-unveils-new-project-management-capabilities-to-comprehensively-track-manage-and-improve-client-project-health-300627015.html

SOURCE Mavenlink

Related Links

http://www.mavenlink.com

