MavenNext Announces Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Assessment: ITSM Solutions

Best practices for each phase of legacy migration

How choosing the right partner can smooth the transition

Speakers: MavenNext's Michelle Murtha, an industry expert, will share a flexible and phased approach to managing IT services with the aid of an ITSM assessment.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 15, 2021. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting: https://bit.ly/ITSM_MavenNext. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial-in details and unique access codes required for conference call entry.

https://bit.ly/MavenNextYouTube

About MavenNext

MavenNext is a new type of ServiceNow partner—one that encourages both the Now platform expertise and human transformation needed in today's digital world. The team builds resilient holistic services that mobilize your world of work with seamless workflows, reduced software spend, and customized MavenCreate®. Their proprietary MavenCreate® enables clients to realize the full potential of the Now platform.

