MAVENOID LAUNCHES DYNAMIC HELP CENTER FOR PERSONALIZED PRODUCT SUPPORT CONTENT

Mavenoid's Dynamic Help Center is the first customized help center experience built with AI, delivering up to 70% resolution rates

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mavenoid, the leading intelligent product support platform, announced the launch of Dynamic Help Center to provide product manufacturers and retailers with a best-in-class help center experience for resolution rates from 47% up to 70%.

Powered by AI, Mavenoid offers personalized product support content to help people troubleshoot their products and devices. Product manufacturers and retailers like Jabra, Husqvarna, and Stanley Black & Decker use Mavenoid to serve their customers highly relevant solutions that are curated to their needs, so they no longer need to scroll through long support articles from the help centers of yesterday.

Dynamic Help Center promises high ROI from:

Custom content that is written by Mavenoid's AI based on existing manuals and support articles, and is easy to maintain

Automated content translation to 50+ languages with Mavenoid's AI

Multi-channel customer support across web, mobile, search, and interactive voice response channels

SEO-optimized help center pages that outrank non-authorized support videos and forums currently found within search engine results

A dashboard of analytics so brands can measure the detailed performance of support materials and identify gaps

Seamless escalation from Dynamic Help Center to live support channels when agent assistance is needed

A full customer support transcript shared with live agents so consumers do not need to repeat their information

An on-brand help center experience that matches the formatting of a company's web presence and product pages

Customers who have implemented Dynamic Help Center for their products were quick to realize their return on investment:

"At Pura, we pride ourselves on our premium consumer experience. With Mavenoid, we've seen firsthand what AI has been able to give us in terms of a premium customer support experience that helps quickly resolve customer issues," said Noall Foxley, Digital Product Manager for Customer Care at Pura. "With Dynamic Help Center, we were able to extend this same highly personalized support experience by replacing our legacy help center system with Mavenoid. Shortly after the implementation, our resolution rates and customer happiness scores saw a significant improvement."

"We developed Dynamic Help Center as part of our continuous push to remove the friction that comes with resolving product issues," said Galina Ryzhenko, VP of Product at Mavenoid. "I'm particularly excited about how we're using artificial intelligence to change the way people get help via online help centers that are dynamic, interactive, and tailored to their needs. With the help of AI, brands can implement these solutions quickly and get insights on what to improve so they are in control of the experience. Our customers are seeing resolution rates climb, underscoring the need for this new approach to help centers."

Dynamic Help Center works seamlessly with Mavenoid's flagship suite of tools for a multi-channel, integrated support that delights end users and brings industry leading resolution rates.

About Mavenoid

Mavenoid is the Intelligent Support Platform specifically designed for products and devices. Mavenoid's purpose-built technology delivers best-in-class customer support with intelligent troubleshooting and remote support. With Mavenoid, product manufacturers and sellers provide genius level customer support and realize brilliant ROI. Learn more at Mavenoid.com .

