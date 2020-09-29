Maverick Black Cinema Channel Expands to The Roku Channel's Free Linear Lineup

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment Group today announced it is expanding its free live/linear channel 'Maverick Black Cinema' on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

The Maverick Black Cinema channel features a 24/7 line up of diverse Black Cinema born from diversity both behind and in front of the lens. The channel features curated Maverick Movies in every genre, from Action, Comedy, Faith & Inspirational, to Crime, Romance, Drama and Thriller.

"We're excited to partner with Roku and bring more free, niche content to The Roku Channel" said Doug Schwab, President and Founder, Maverick Entertainment.

The Roku Channel is the home for free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. It delivers both free and premium entertainment in a single, easy to navigate destination and is home to thousands of titles, including free movies and TV episodes. The Roku Channel also features a Live TV Channel Guide, which gives users a convenient way to discover and watch live TV in an easy-to-navigate on-screen guide experience.

The Maverick Black Cinema Channel presents movies starring Clifton Powell, Tammy Townsend, Omar Gooding, Joe Torry, Chuck D, Torrei Hart, and more with works from Filmmakers Juney Smith (A Hard Lesson) and Mark Samuels (Murder Gardens).

HOW TO WATCH Maverick Black Cinema Channel is available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting today. It is accessible via "Live TV" row and within the Live TV Channel Guide on The Roku Channel.

About Maverick Entertainment Group Inc. Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment continues to be the premiere distributor of niche and Urban content. Having released more than 900 films over the past 23 years, Maverick currently controls the world's largest library of Urban feature length films. In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 45 movies a year and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners. For more information, visit https://www.maverickentertainment.cc/.

