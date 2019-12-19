Maverick Business Ventures' Game Night Raises Funds and Awareness

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Business Ventures, a premier sales and marketing firm based in Dublin, Ohio, organized and hosted a game night in early December to benefit Liberty Children's Home, a nonprofit organization in Belize dedicated to assisting children who are living below the poverty line. Although Belize boasts the second-highest per capita income in Central America and has a healthy economy, half of the country's children are impoverished.

"During the holiday season, we are thankful for all the blessings we have," said Maverick Business Ventures CEO Pegah Saki. "We also recognize that we can make a difference for those less fortunate and give them hope."

Maverick Business Ventures specializes in applying proven communication strategies that attract new customers while also staying engaged with its existing customer base. By increasing brand awareness, building strong relationships, and helping organizations empower their business, Maverick Business Ventures continues to expand into new markets across the U.S.

With a robust training program that embraces the entrepreneurial mindset, Maverick Business Ventures supports promoting proven leaders from within the company. The company is active in various philanthropic organizations, including Liberty Children's Home, The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and others.

Like Maverick Business Ventures on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.

About Maverick Business Ventures

Maverick Business Ventures is a privately owned direct marketing and sales company based in Dublin, Ohio. Specializing in customer acquisition and retention for industry-leading clients, the company tailors direct marketing strategies to match specific client needs. For more information, call 614-398-2818 or visit maverickbusinessventures.com.

Contact: Pegah Saki

614.398.2818

SOURCE Maverick Business Ventures

Related Links

http://maverickbusinessventures.com

